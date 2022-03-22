There are superyachts … then there are these not-so-super yachts
There are millionaires’ superyachts in all their glory, after which there are deserted wrecks left polluting Queensland’s waterways and endangering boaties.
These barely buoyant vessels have regularly disappeared throughout the previous 3½ years by a state authorities program, which is about to expire of funding in September 2022.
The War On Wrecks program will take away its a thousandth vessel within the coming weeks – {a partially} submerged vessel named “Sonda” in Cabbage Tree Creek at Shorncliffe, in Brisbane’s north-east.
Stirling Hinchliffe, the state member for Sandgate, which encompasses Shorncliffe, stated Maritime Safety Queensland contractors would haul Sonda out of the creek.
“Not only has this sinking yacht become a local eyesore, it is also a navigational hazard for boaties using Cabbage Tree Creek,” Mr Hinchliffe stated.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey stated boat house owners had been finally liable for the restore or removing of their broken vessels from Queensland waterways.
“Since September 2018, we’ve removed a total of 987 abandoned watercraft from our beautiful Queensland waterways,” he stated.
“Maritime Safety Queensland always seeks to recover the cost of salvage operations from the owners of wrecked or abandoned boats, where they can be identified.”
A call was but to be made on whether or not this system’s funding can be renewed.