There are superyachts … then there are these not-so-super yachts

There are millionaires’ superyachts in all their glory, after which there are deserted wrecks left polluting Queensland’s waterways and endangering boaties.

These barely buoyant vessels have regularly disappeared throughout the previous 3½ years by a state authorities program, which is about to expire of funding in September 2022.

The barely afloat “Sonda” in Cabbage Tree Creek at Shorncliffe.

The War On Wrecks program will take away its a thousandth vessel within the coming weeks – {a partially} submerged vessel named “Sonda” in Cabbage Tree Creek at Shorncliffe, in Brisbane’s north-east.

Stirling Hinchliffe, the state member for Sandgate, which encompasses Shorncliffe, stated Maritime Safety Queensland contractors would haul Sonda out of the creek.