There is ‘a political orchestration to assassinate my character’ – axed MEC Albert Fritz | News24

Albert Fritz claims a political agenda is behind his expulsion.

Fritz was eliminated as group security MEC over allegations of sexual misconduct.

He subsequently resigned as a member of the DA.

Albert Fritz believes he has been subjected to an unfair and one-sided probe, which is pushed by a political agenda.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde axed Fritz from his place as group security MEC following a damning report into allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is the primary time Fritz has spoken because the allegations surfaced.

In a public assertion, he stated he denied all of the allegations on the premise “that the alleged misconduct simply did not take place”.

On Tuesday, Fritz resigned as a member of the DA.

He lambasted the listening to which was chaired by advocate Jennifer Williams.

The unbiased investigation discovered adequate credibility within the allegations of sexual misconduct; credibility within the claims of alcohol abuse; and powerful proof of Fritz creating an atmosphere conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, making the most of younger ladies sexually.

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the pinnacle of the group security ministry, David Abrahams, help officer Michael Kwaaiman, and one other official, Lazola Ndubela, had all been suspended, pending the investigation.

Fritz claimed that his identify, repute and legacy had been publicly tarnished.

He added that the previous two months had been extraordinarily tough for him and his household.

“… I remained dignified and disciplined in my conduct in the interest of a fair investigative process. This, of course, had not been afforded to me.

“On, or about, 23 January, I met with Winde, who instructed me that sure allegations regarding sexual harassment had been levelled in opposition to me by unnamed members of my workers. As a consequence, I used to be suspended.

“I confirmed that I would give my full cooperation during the course of the investigation and not make any contact with the complainants when their names were eventually disclosed.”

Fritz stated that on, or about, 3 February, Williams offered him with seven allegations to answer.

“The allegations were slightly amplified on, or about, 14 February, after my legal representatives sought further clarity in respect of the allegations levelled at me.

I denied all the allegations on the basis that the alleged misconduct did not take place. Despite being promised an objective and fair investigation, my legal representatives were not present during the questioning of the complainants. I was never provided with a copy of their respective affidavits.

“… I used to be anticipated to offer detailed exculpatory statements with out seeing first-hand what the allegations really have been and the extent thereof. This is tantamount to me being responsible and having to show my innocence with out the courtesy of an entire cost sheet.

“… Winde was placed in possession of a one-sided, untested version that, to this day, I have not been able to access and, therefore, defend.

“It is a matter of incontrovertible fact that Williams solely consulted with the complainants to the exclusion of different witnesses current throughout the occasions of the alleged misconduct at my insistence. These different witnesses have been solely approached at my request.

“Significantly, only one of the witnesses corroborated one of the allegations, which was in any event refuted by other witnesses. This was confirmed to my lawyers by Williams after they were denied the opportunity to question witnesses.

“I, on quite a few events, requested that my legal professionals be afforded the chance to query the complainants. I suspected {that a} prima facie view could be shaped within the internal Winde sanctum based mostly on an insufficient investigation.”

Fritz said his lawyers had requested Winde to provide him with Williams’ final report by close of business on Tuesday.

Fritz said he was engaging with his lawyers in taking Williams’ final report on review.

Political agenda

“It is completely clear that the final two months’ ordeal is a consequence of political orchestration to assassinate my character and guarantee my departure from political and government workplace,” he claimed, without providing evidence.

Winde said he was shocked by Fritz’s actions. “I’m extraordinarily offended at what seems to be verifiable incidences of significant sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves have been inappropriate.”That it is by someone who has been tasked to protect our youth and our communities is, to me, unfathomable. It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy,” Winde stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Winde is predicted to look earlier than the provincial legislature’s Standing Committee on Community Safety on Wednesday to offer suggestions on the end result of the unbiased investigation.

