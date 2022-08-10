“There Was Love…”: Nitish Kumar On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Era vs Narendra Modi’s BJP

Nitish Kumar with Narendra Modi in Patna. (File Photo)

Patna:

After the most recent flip in his love-hate relationship with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was at this time requested to match the period of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “That was a different time when we went with Vajpayee-ji. There was a lot of love,” he instructed reporters after taking oath once more a day after he dumped the BJP and re-allied with the RJD and Congress.

His newest mid-term swap marks the eighth time he is taken oath as Bihar’s chief minister — and the fourth consecutive time since 2015 — as he retains making political strikes whereas maintaining the chair.

About former PM Vajpayee, beneath whom he remained a Union Minister within the Nineties and early 2000s, Nitish Kumar fondly recalled: “We went with respected Atal-ji in the leadership of George (Fernandes) saheb. Atal-ji gave us a lot of affection, a lot of respect. Can we ever forget that time? That was very different.”

Nitish Kumar held key ministries beneath Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File Photo)

He didn’t title PM Modi — with whom he is had a reasonably tough equation — however stated, “When we went again (with the BJP), and whatever kept happening, that made our party leaders unhappy.”

He additionally stated that chief whom he’d deputed to take care of the BJP turned out to be working for them as a substitute. His reference was apparently to RCP Singh, who left the JDU lately after a sequence of snubs from Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar had walked out of an extended alliance with the BJP in 2013 as Narendra Modi turned its PM candidate. He had issues with Mr Modi’s previous, significantly the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

He went again to outdated affiliate Lalu Prasad Yadav, tied up with the Congress and others; and collectively they defeated the BJP in Bihar in 2015. This was a serious loss for the BJP a yr after Narendra Modi turned PM.

But, by 2017, Nitish Kumar put apart his issues with PM Modi and made up with the BJP. The JDU-BJP group gained Bihar in 2020. Two years on, now Nitish Kumar is back with Lalu Yadav’s party and the Congress.

Long earlier than all this, Nitish Kumar and his associates shaped a pact with the BJP within the mid-Nineties. This was a giant rift throughout the socialists, with Lalu Yadav on the alternative finish standing with the Congress citing secular rules.

Nitish Kumar flanked by Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and RJD’s Lalu Yadav in 2015. (File Photo)

Nitish Kumar held portfolios corresponding to Railways, Agriculture and Road Transport within the Vajpayee period. He was even the chairperson of the NDA earlier than the 2013 breakup over Mr Modi coming centre stage.