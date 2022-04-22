There were lots of ’emotional rollercoasters’ – Robert Mugabe Jr opens up about life as a Mugabe | News24

The basketballer son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has described himself as a hustler.

He revealed in a podcast that rising up, he did not have the liberty to be who he wished to be.

He mentioned he was along with his father within the final six months of his life when he could not stroll or eat.

The title Robert Mugabe wants no introduction. However, when it comes with the suffix “junior” it is about his chosen inheritor to the title and son, aptly referred to as “Tino”, which is brief for Tinotenda (thanks), who describes himself as a hustler.

Tino, 30, is the late Mugabe’s second little one along with his surviving spouse, Grace, and the primary son earlier than Bellarmine Chatunga, 25, who the previous president believed would take after him.

Mugabe additionally had a son named Nhamodzenyika (the nation’s troubles) who was born in 1963 in Ghana, He died three years later as a result of cerebral malaria.

Nhamodzenyika’s mom, who was Ghanaian by start and later turned Zimbabwe’s first woman, Sarah Francesca “Sally” nee Hayfron, died in 1992 as a result of kidney failure. Mugabe later married Grace.

Since the coup was executed in opposition to Mugabe in November 2017 and his eventual dying in 2019, his household has been dwelling beneath the radar and solely made an look for courtroom challenges in opposition to the Zimbabwe authorities’s push to exhume their patriarch’s physique for reburial on the National Heroes Acre.

“Stizz”, as Tino was recognized in his Zimbabwe basketball nationwide group days, has began to open up and, in all probability, chart his path.

In a podcast with Zimbabwean media persona Miss V Candy, Tino mentioned:

I’m an architect, health club fanatic, I hustle and I get pleasure from socialising with folks. I hold it easy.

Tino by no means acquired to get pleasure from life like different first kids of African strongmen, reminiscent of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, now vice-president and son of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

“I didn’t have access to the freedom that everyone else had. For me, the main thing in my life has always been freedom, getting personal freedom and for most of my life I never had that but financial freedom, okay fine, fine, yes, but then freedom of choice to be able to be where and who I want to be I didn’t have because of who my parents were,” he mentioned.

Tino is pursuing a political profession, however that was not his first alternative. He wished to play skilled basketball and even make it into the National Basketball Association (NBA) within the United States, however he blames that unrealised dream on his household legacy.

“There’s a lot of things, politics. I started to understand who I was and the role I should be playing in my life. I can’t fill that role playing basketball,” he mentioned.

READ | Robert Mugabe’s son endorses Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF ahead of by-elections

Speaking about his father, Tino mentioned that as a Roman Catholic, Mugabe all the time moved round with a rosary.

“…that’s something that people didn’t know…he was a religious man, stuck by the Bible, made sure everything that he did was Christian,” he added.

Having been educated in Dubai, South Africa and Singapore, Tino was uncovered to varied aspects of faith and from his eclectic understanding, says “the people that created these religions, of course, did it for the betterment of humanity, but you then realise that they did what they thought was best for them”.

Risking drawing controversy, like late British pop star John Lennon, Tino added: “All of them [are questionable]. They try to of course help stir people towards the best path. But if one religion was the best path, then everyone would be following one religion,” he mentioned.

Turning again to his dad, he mentioned that as a household, they knew for greater than 10 years that he was not feeling effectively.

“My dad was sick for a long time – over 10 years. It was a matter of time. So, for those 10 plus years, we knew as a family that dad was sick and [at] any time the doctor can tell us he has a couple of days or months to live. But that day never came. So I guess within those 10 plus years, a lot was going on, emotional rollercoasters, so we spent as much time with him,” he mentioned.

In his final days in 2019, Mugabe went to Singapore for therapy and that was the place Tino was based mostly on the time.

“He also came to Singapore for his treatment and that’s when he stayed a couple of months. But those five to six months when he was there, that’s when he was most ill. He wasn’t coming out of bed, he wasn’t walking and he didn’t want to eat. He was sick to the point [where] he was in a wheelchair.

“My mother would bathtub him and I’d, at instances, come assist. It’s quite a bit seeing somebody who used to deal with you at some extent the place they can not deal with themselves. It’s painful,” Tino mentioned.

He added that he wished to make his father proud by taking good care of the household, and was doing simply that.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced via the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.