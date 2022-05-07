There will be no winning side in Russia-Ukraine conflict, India tells UNSC

Asserting that there can be no successful facet within the

Russia-Ukraine battle, India has informed the UN Security Council

that diplomacy can be a long-lasting casualty whereas underscoring the

fast have to evacuate harmless civilians from areas witnessing

intense combating in Ukraine, Trend studies citing The Indian EXPRESS.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on Ukraine on Thursday, India’s

Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti stated

India stays on the facet of peace.

“Ever for the reason that graduation of the battle in Ukraine, India

has been constantly calling for full cessation of hostilities

and for pursuing the trail of dialogue and diplomacy as the one manner

out.

“However, the battle has resulted in lack of lives and

numerous miseries for its peoples, significantly for ladies,

youngsters and (the) aged, with hundreds of thousands changing into homeless and

(being) compelled to take shelter in neighbouring nations,” he

stated.

“India stays on the facet of peace and subsequently believes that

there can be no successful facet on this battle and whereas these

impacted by this battle will proceed to undergo, diplomacy will

be a long-lasting casualty,” he stated.

Tirumurti emphasised that India has strongly condemned the

killing of civilians within the Ukrainian metropolis of Bucha and supported

the decision for an unbiased investigation. New Delhi additionally helps

all efforts to alleviate the struggling of the individuals of Ukraine, he

stated.