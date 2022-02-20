There’s Always Something to be Happy About

Special Olympics Maryland athlete Ben Collins and Special Olympics chairman, Tim Shriver.

The function of International Day of Happiness is to mirror on happiness in our lives for our well-being and unfold happiness to others.

A smile is taken into account the common approach of claiming hey. Unfortunately for me, I can’t see when folks smile as a result of I’m visually impaired, so I like once I hear folks laughing. Laughing with others brings me happiness. On this International Happiness Day (20 March) we’d like to consider how smiling and being blissful can typically be exhausting, however we have to look to the long run or maybe look previously to search out our internal happiness.

For me, I like to consider all the chums I’ve made whereas competing in Special Olympics over the previous 40 years. I like to consider the long run figuring out I’ll snort with them once more actual quickly. Happiness generally is a telephone name from an outdated buddy or an e mail from a coworker who works the world over. It might be when somebody opens the door for you, or it may be consuming your favourite meal whereas watching your favourite present like Jeopardy. Happiness for me helps folks on daily basis. I prefer to name folks to see how they’re doing and ask them if there’s something I will help them with. I prefer to make jokes and brighten folks’s day.

My present for you right this moment is that I hope if you learn this you smile actually huge and that it makes you cheerful on the within, the place it counts essentially the most. I hope that on at the present time you’re taking the time to achieve out to somebody and make them smile or snort, as a result of being a extremely good buddy is pure happiness!