‘There’s only one king’: Spain’s Juan Carlos stripped of immunity

But on Thursday the decide, whose ruling centered on the difficulty of immunity solely, mentioned he rejected an argument that Juan Carlos remained a “sovereign” and was entitled to private immunity below the State Immunity Act 1978.

“There is only one king of Spain and head of state of Spain and since June 19, 2014 that has been his son, King Felipe VI,” the decide mentioned.

Juan Carlos, 84, abdicated after a sequence of scandals affecting him and the Spanish royal household.

In 2020, he left Madrid to dwell in Abu Dhabi after Spain’s public prosecution service opened an investigation into alleged monetary impropriety and use of secret accounts in offshore tax havens. Juan Carlos’s legal professionals claimed that their shopper loved immunity for any actions earlier than his abdication as head of state, and was lined after 2014 by his standing as emeritus king and a member of the family of the present Spanish monarch, Felipe VI.

The decide discovered that Juan Carlos ceased to be sovereign when he abdicated, regardless of the “honorary” use of the time period emeritus king in Spain, and that he was now not a member of Felipe VI’s royal family as he didn’t carry out public duties and had moved to the UAE.