These 5 Overnight Oats Recipes Will Not Let You Miss Breakfast

How many instances did you must skip breakfast simply due to lack of time? I, for one, do it on a regular basis. Being a hardcore foodie, I can at all times handle to take out time to eat, however for making the meals? – there lies the issue. But I discovered a wonderful answer in in a single day oats, and I’m certain this can assist all these of you who discover themselves in the identical conundrum each different morning. This no-cook meal that may be made forward is simply what you want throughout these frenzied instances. Overnight oats are merely oats soaked in milk or yogurt all evening, together with fruits or spices or different substances of your alternative. And when it is time for breakfast the subsequent morning, all you must do is garnish it or have it as is.

Here are some fast in a single day oats recipes that can prevent plenty of time, plus will offer you a scrumptious and nutritious meal.

(Also Read: Overnight Soaked Oats Versus Regular Bowl Of Oats – What’s The Difference?,

Here Are 5 Quick Overnight Oats Recipes:

1. Banana Overnight Oats:

Mix oats with mashed banana and put in a bowl. Add cocoa powder, choco chip cookies, nuts of your alternative and milk. Refrigerate all of it evening and discover a creamy yummy meal the subsequent morning. For full recipe, click here.

2. Apple Overnight Oats

Great the apple and blend with milk. Add cinnamon powder, some dates and honey for sweetness, and naturally, your oats. Refrigerate in a single day. Find the full recipe here.

3. Oats and Yogurt Porridge Parfait

Soak the oats in milk in a single day. The subsequent morning, all you must do is prime it with layers of pomegranate, Greek yogurt, honey and nuts. In truth, you should use every other fruit or fruits of your alternative. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Fresh Fruit Muesli

Place chopped apple and pears, or any fruits of your alternative in a bowl. Pour apple juice and lemon over them. Mix in oats, honey, yogurt, almond and rices. Refrigerate in a single day and serve with a sprinkling of jaggery for breakfast. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Strawberry Overnight Oats

Soak oats in curd, combined with strawberries and dates. The subsequent morning, prime the dish with some flax seeds for vitamin and a few crunch. Find the full recipe here.

Next time, do not blame time for lacking your breakfast. Keep these in a single day oats recipes helpful for all these hurried mornings.

