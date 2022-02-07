‘These Are Dangerous’: Walz Scrutinizes No-Knock Warrants After Amir Locke Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Amir Locke taking pictures has led Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to declare a moratorium on no-knock warrants.

The deadly taking pictures, which has been broadly condemned, has additionally led to a different wrenching second for the Twin Cities lower than two years after George Floyd’s killing.

READ MORE: Amir Locke Killing: Car Caravan Of Protesters Travels To Home Thought To Belong To MPD Chief

The taking pictures of Locke throughout a raid by Minneapolis police has been condemned by teams that aren’t usually on the identical web page. Both the progressive People of Color and Indigenous Caucus and the conservative Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus have each denounced the no-knock warrant not solely on this case however as a police coverage.

The metropolis of Minneapolis enacted a curb on no-knock warrants limiting their use. That got here after the deadly taking pictures of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. But Minneapolis has continued to broadly use no-knock warrants, reportedly making use of for 13 in 2022 alone.

READ MORE: New Policy Proposals Emerge For No-Knock Warrants In Minneapolis

Gov. Tim Walz says a statewide overview of using no-knock warrants is one thing he helps. Walz was a visitor on our 10:30 a.m. WCCO Sunday Morning present.

“With the legislature hearing voices now that were silent on this until this week,” Walz stated. “I’m sorry it took this tragedy but there are voices now saying, across the political spectrum, that these are dangerous. They’re dangerous for, as you saw in this case, a young man, they’re dangerous for police.”

The governor has approved the activation of the Minnesota National Guard in case it’s wanted to maintain the peace for 2 causes. One: the town of St. Paul requested due to the federal trial of three former officers within the demise of George Floyd. And two: the Guard can even be on the prepared in case Minneapolis requests assist for any protests within the aftermath of Locke’s demise.

So far, the Locke protests have been peaceable, little question partially due to the Locke household. Amir Locke’s father Andre has requested for there to be 22 days of peace in honor of his son.

MORE NEWS: ‘We’re All In This Together’: Thousands Gather To March For Amir Locke

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning each Sunday at 6, 7 and 10:30 a.m.