These are the Cape Town suburbs in line for CCTV expansion | News24

Delft, Kraaifontein, Nyanga, Mfuleni and Mitchells Plain have been prioritised in a CCTV rollout plan.

These suburbs had been recognized for extra monitoring, based mostly on crime and incident statistics.

The plan will go to the mayor and the mayoral committee for approval and implementation.

The City of Cape Town hopes to increase its CCTV protection and monitoring to Delft, Kraaifontein, Nyanga, Mfuleni and Mitchells Plain, it introduced on Thursday.

These suburbs had been chosen based mostly on crime, incident and emergency companies statistics, which indicated a necessity for additional help for these communities.

The City mentioned the plan was endorsed by the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee in 2021, however was re-tabled at this week’s assembly to profit new members who joined the committee earlier this 12 months.

The rollout plan considers precedence areas for CCTV set up, along with consultations with the police, companies and non-profit organisations for tips on using knowledge to find out the place the CCTV cameras needs to be put in.

It additionally contains a regular working process for infrastructure set up.

“It’s a fact that the City of Cape Town has a well-established CCTV footprint and the intention is to expand on that even more into the future.

“But I do not suppose many people are conscious of the exhausting work, planning and energy that go into making certain we’ve a blueprint to work from and that what we make investments right now will stay sustainable in future,” said the chairperson of the committee, Mzwakhe Nqavashe.

The exact locations will be determined in consultation with area stakeholders and police station commanders.

The requirements for installation include: Suitable and stable City of Cape Town fibre-optic infrastructure;

Reliable power sources, whether from the City or Eskom;

Line of sight to the nearest, current CCTV infrastructure, which allows video feed to the local CCTV centres; and

Possibility of vandalism within the current location, based on reports from City services.

The CCTV network in the City and some suburbs are used to detect incidents and also provide information and responses to crashes.

At community meetings, residents have pleaded for more support in preventing crime as well as financial support for community policing forum volunteers who patrol at night.

The next step for the plan is consideration by the mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the mayoral committee.

Never miss a story. Choose from our vary of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.