These government departments waste the most money – Auditor-General | Fin24

The Auditor-General mentioned 21 of the federal government’s 41 nationwide departments constantly incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure previously 5 years.

Material irregularities at nationwide departments brought on an estimated monetary lack of R8.6 billion over the previous 5 years.

The Department of Defence, National Treasury, and the Department of Basic Education incurred the best fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Get the most important enterprise tales emailed to you each weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

The Auditor-General (AG) of South Africa warned the legislature that half of the federal government’s nationwide departments constantly incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the previous 5 years.

Briefing Parliament on Friday, the AG warned that 21 of the federal government’s nationwide departments constantly incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure previously 5 monetary years, in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Among the federal government’s 157 departments at a nationwide, provincial, and native authorities stage, 64 are in good monetary well being, whereas the monetary well being of 79 departments is “of concern”, and 14 require pressing intervention.

Departments requiring intervention account for R130 billion of presidency spending within the 2020/21 monetary yr. Those departments whose monetary well being was of concern accounted for R850 billion in spending.

READ | Municipalities are paying consultants millions to do very basic tasks, AG finds

The workplace of the AG’s written submission to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations mentioned over the previous 5 years, R1.52 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure was incurred by 41 departments.

“In terms of spending, 21 of 41 national departments, or 51%, incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure for the past five years,” the workplace submitted to Parliament.

The Department of Defence incurred the best cumulative fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the five-year interval, at R460 million, adopted by National Treasury at R339.4 million and the Department of Basic Education at R106.8 million.

The quantum of fruitless and wasteful expenditure by authorities departments has constantly stayed above R100 million for the previous 5 years however surged to a excessive of R625.9 million within the 2017/18 monetary yr. By 2020/21 it had settled again down, albeit at R199.9 million.

READ | Road Accident Fund loses urgent bid to prevent publication of Auditor-General report

The submission mentioned materials irregularities – a separate class to fruitless and wasteful expenditure – delivered to the eye of accounting officers and authorities at nationwide departments brought on an estimated monetary lack of R8.6 billion over the previous 5 years.

To make issues worse, the AG discovered underspending in very important programmes, specifically human settlement growth, faculties backlog, and well being facility revitalisation.

“[The AG] will continue to engage oversight committees as part of the budgetary review and recommendations report process, sharing insights on issues that affect service delivery and place pressure on the fiscus, and that require oversight and intervention,” the submission mentioned.