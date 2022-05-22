“These Guys Are Legends”: Pep Guardiola Salutes Manchester City’s Champions | Football News

Pep Guardiola mentioned Manchester City’s Premier League champions are “legends” who will probably be “remembered forever” after their thrilling 3-2 win in opposition to Aston Villa clinched the title on the final day of the season. Guardiola’s aspect appeared set to reward the trophy to second positioned Liverpool after Villa took a shock two-goal lead within the second half on the Etihad Stadium. But Guardiola despatched on German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and he sparked an unbelievable revival as City scored 3 times in 5 minutes within the closing phases.

Gundogan received City’s first and bagged the winner within the 81st minute after Rodri‘s equaliser.

The unbelievable comeback gave City their fourth title in 5 seasons as they completed one level forward of Liverpool to finish their rivals’ quadruple bid.

Only Manchester United within the Alex Ferguson period have received the title so many occasions in a five-year interval.

And Guardiola believes his crew should be ranked among the many best in English soccer historical past.

“These guys are legends. When you win in this country four times in five years, it is because these guys are so special. They will be remembered forever,” Guardiola mentioned.

Guardiola admitted it was a nerve-wracking afternoon as his aspect overcame a nervous show to retain the title in essentially the most dramatic trend.

“The last game is special. A lot of emotion against a good Aston Villa team. We are playing in non normal circumstances. We had to handle it,” he mentioned.

“After their second goal it was really difficult. It was ‘get the first goal’, then we had momentum and our people did the rest.

“Gundo is the very best runner we now have. After we equalised, we had the sensation we may rating once more. Winning at dwelling with our followers is the very best.”

Guardiola saluted Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of City, with their 3-1 win against Wolves on the last day putting them in position to take the title if the champions hadn’t fought back in such astonishing style.

“I’ve by no means see a crew like Liverpool in my life. I understand how robust it’s however they assist us be a greater crew season by season. Big congratulations to them,” he said.

After losing in heartbreaking fashion against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals — when they conceded twice in the last seconds before losing in extra-time — City’s spirited refusal to surrender the title was the perfect tonic for Guardiola.

“The rivals listed here are so robust. It was an actual robust two months within the Champions League and within the Premier League. But we’re champions once more,” the Spaniard mentioned.

Asked if City’s success will convince him to sign an extension to the contract that runs out at the end of next season, noted golf lover Guardiola smiled and said: “Now golf! I would like it!

“Next season will be tough. We will defend our crown again and again.”