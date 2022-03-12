These looks of Himanshi Khurana from Miss PTC Punjabi proves that she is a true style diva : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Himanshi Khurana is a style icon who has created a distinct segment within the style business together with her style sense. She is somebody who’s appeared as much as in the case of style in each the Hindi and Punjabi business. Himanshi has showcased her distinctive style sense when she was a contestant in Miss PTC Punjabi and now at the same time as a decide her seems to be are simply flawless.

These seems to be of Himanshi Khurana from Miss PTC Punjabi proves that she is a real fashion diva

Here are among the greatest seems to be of Himanshi from Miss PTC Punjabi

18th Century princess

Himanshi who seems to be like an 18th-century princess on this image is seen carrying a sandalwood yellow and crimson colored Lehenga. The actress complemented the look with heavy jewelry which features a diamond-studded maang tika and a pearl-studded necklace. Her easy hair completes the look very effectively

Manish Malhotra’s sequined saree

Himanshi Khurana draped in a blinding sequin Manish Malhotra saree is looking of this world. The straight and untied hair enhances the straightforward look with minimalistic make-up. The restricted equipment make this look much more elegant.

Heavenly Himanshi

In this image, Himanshi clads a sky blue one piece and appears heavenly as she flaunts her curvy determine. Her diamond-studded earrings and the tied bun is making the look excellent.

All black

Himanshi Khurana seems to be charming on this all-black outfit. The golden color strips contrasting the black is making the look standout. The easy straight hair makes the look much more poised and the large diamond ring enhances the golden distinction of the poised look.

Shining shiny

Himanshi Khurana shines shiny in a silver-studded Lehenga. Himanshi accessorized the look with massive diamond-studded bangles and a diamond-studded ring. The wavy coiffure and the studded earrings full the appeal of the look.

