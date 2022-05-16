These middle school students have a warning about teens and social media

toggle caption Cooper Neill for NPR

The city of Rockwall, Texas, has just a few claims to fame: Bonafide Betties Pie Company, the place “thick pies save lives”; the mega-sized Lakepointe Church; and Lake Ray Hubbard, which is beautiful till the moist, Texas warmth makes a shoreline stroll really feel like a plod by means of sizzling butter.

Now add to that checklist: Rockwall is house to the middle-school winners of NPR’s fourth-annual Student Podcast Challenge.

Their entry, The Worlds We Create, is a humorous and sneakily considerate exploration of what it signifies that so many teenagers immediately are “talking digitally,” as a substitute of face-to-face. It was one in all two profitable entries (the highschool winner is here) chosen by our judges from amongst greater than 2,000 pupil podcasts from across the nation.

The group behind the pod

Rockwall hugs the jap shore of the lake and received its identify from a wall-like thread of sandstone that unspools beneath the city. “Every street name sounds the same: Lakeshore, Club Lake, Lakeview, Lakeside, and so on…” says the podcast’s narrator, Eighth-grader Harrison McDonald. “If it sounds like our town is boring, that’s because it is. But let’s zoom into the center of one of those neighborhoods, on Williams Middle School.”

That’s the place Harrison, fellow Eighth-grader Blake Turley and Seventh-graders Kit Atteberry and Wesley Helmer made the podcast, as a part of librarian Misti Knight’s broadcasting class. Knight started instructing Harrison and Blake final 12 months, once they would make movies for the varsity’s morning bulletins. “But then I realized how good [the boys] were, and so I would say this year, I’m honestly more their manager,” she laughs.

Meaning, typically Ms. Knight simply offers the boys the roughest of concepts and encourages them to get inventive. Which is why, when Harrison got here to her with an concept for NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge, she stated, “Why not?”

Harrison’s curiosity within the contest shocked nobody. He wears chunky headphones round his neck daily, like a uniform, and says he was raised on public radio. “[My family] have a system. On long road trips, we listen to This American Life. On shorter road trips, we listen to Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.”

Kit additionally introduced a love of podcasting to the trouble: “My dad got me into listening to podcasts, and we would just listen to them in the car and listen to them in the house. You know, he never really got into music. He was mostly into podcasts,” Kit says, particularly The Moth.

For their entry, Harrison, Kit and the group wished to discover how college students at Williams Middle School, and certain each different center and highschool within the nation, work together on social media. Specifically, once they go on a platform like TikTok or Instagram and create nameless accounts to share issues about college and their classmates.

“People feel anonymous, so they feel like they can do whatever they want”

For instance: An account devoted to pics of scholars thought-about “hot.”

“My friend was on there,” Blake says, “and I texted him, ‘Hey, do you know that you’re on this Instagram account?’ And he’s like, ‘What?!’ “

Most of those accounts “aren’t even gossip,” Blake provides, “they’re just pictures of people sleeping, eating, acting surprised, acting sad.”

One account was devoted fully to photos of scholars sleeping at school. On some accounts, college students are in on the joke, however typically they don’t seem to be, Harrison says.

“Through the internet … people feel anonymous, so they feel like they can do whatever they want — and get likes for it without any punishment.”

The boys discovered at the very least 81 of those accounts at Williams alone. Then they received a daring concept.

Fake it until you make it

“After seeing all of these social media pages, we decided it would be fun if we just made our own profile and posted fake gossip to see the impact it has and how it spreads through a middle school,” they clarify within the podcast.

Fake gossip is placing it mildly.

“We knocked on our school police officer’s door and asked if he would pretend to arrest one of our A-V club members for the camera. Surprisingly, he actually agreed,” Harrison says.

It was the primary video to go up on their new gossip account. “We didn’t think it would actually get anywhere, but less than 15 minutes later, we heard people starting to talk about it.”

Next up: The boys staged a struggle within the band room, hoping a shaky digital camera and sound results added in post-production would persuade their classmates it was greater and really actual.

“Some of us would have kids walking up to us daily to tell us how we got absolutely destroyed in that fight or how they didn’t know we were in band. We were having fun with it now,” Harrison says within the podcast. “It didn’t take long for our fake account to start getting more followers than any other gossip account we could find.”

“Our generation prefers talking digitally”

As a social experiment, these 4 middle-schoolers went from quiet observers of social media to the varsity’s grasp muckrakers – regardless that every little thing they posted was completely pretend. In that method, the podcast works as a warning concerning the significance of media literacy — at a time when Americans half-a-century their senior are being suckered by social media daily.

But the podcast is not only a scold about pretend information. It’s additionally about how, for teenagers their age, that is communication.

“We don’t pass notes, we send texts with our phones hidden under our desks,” Harrison says. “We don’t tell people about incidents that happened in class, we post it on TikTok. Our generation prefers talking digitally with each other from a distance, [rather] than communicating with each other in the real world.”

The boys named their podcast, The Worlds We Create.

Ms. Knight, a veteran instructor, says she’s seen these modifications in college students through the years.

“I just think there’s a lot less talking and a lot more, you know, swiping through their phone instead of saying, ‘Hey, guess what I saw today?’ “

Knight has even seen it in her family. “I would talk to my husband about, ‘Oh, did you see our eldest daughter?’ She lives in California. ‘She did this or whatever.’ And he would say, ‘How do you know this?’ “

Her reply: “‘Because I’m following her social media and her friends’ social media.’ Because if you don’t do that, she’s probably not going to pick up the phone and call us and tell us.”

Is that inherently unhealthy? Knight says, no, not essentially. She does get to see extra of what her daughters and her associates, far and huge, are doing.

The boys’ views are equally difficult. All this “talking digitally” could be a actual “curse” for teenagers, they are saying, particularly when it hurts or excludes others. But it does not need to be that method.

After all, the boys say, the entire function of applied sciences from radio to the phone, TV to the web, has at all times been to assist us really feel much less alone and extra related – by serving to us create worlds – and construct communities – greater than those we’re born into.