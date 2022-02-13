These tips will help you crack the latest ‘Wordle’ puzzle in only a couple of tries

Today’s Wordle (on for Sunday, February 13) would possibly show difficult to unravel as a result of it’s not sometimes talked about in on a regular basis dialog. Newsweek has ready at the moment’s information for many who would possibly need a couple of useful ideas.

Wordle is now hosted on the New York Times web site, following a seven-figure acquisition earlier this 12 months after the puzzle recreation went from an intimate expertise to a worldwide phenomenon.

When Wordle launched in October 2021, the sport solely had a number of dozen gamers who took half day by day. Now, the puzzle recreation recurrently attracts greater than 1,000,000 guests every day.

Wordle’s unbelievable development is plotted within the Statista graphic under.

Given Wordle’s monumental success, new gamers could really feel intimidated by becoming a member of its rapidly-growing participant base however the guidelines are fairly easy to observe.

Those desirous to attempt their hand at Wordle can play the sport by guessing the five-letter phrase in six tries. Each guess have to be a sound phrase earlier than it may be accepted.

After every guess, the colour on the tiles will present you the way shut you’ve got come to appropriately discover the phrase.

A inexperienced tile means the letter is right and in the suitable place, yellow signifies the letter is right however within the fallacious place, whereas grey tells the play the letter shouldn’t be within the phrase.

Newsweek has put collectively the next information for anybody who needs a little bit assist with Wordle #239.

Wordle #239 Clues for February 13

For those that need to take a look at themselves a bit first, we have now saved the ultimate reply for Wordle #239 till the tip of this information.

But for many who want a little bit assist, listed here are some hints and ideas.

Hint #1: Wordle #239 is a noun that’s made up of two vowels and three consonants.

Hint #2: beginning phrase to determine the Wordle puzzle can be “cabin.”

Hint#3: It is first the title of a well-known determine in English folklore.

Hint #4: Wordle #239 is the title of a fowl.

Hint #5: It is the title of superhero Batman’s sidekick.

Wordle ‘239 Answer for February 13

The reply for Wordle #239 is “Robin.” There are few five-letter phrases within the English language that finish with “bin,” so having the ability to slender that down would considerably shift puzzle-solving in your favor.

Wordle #239 will likely be out there at 7 p.m. ET when the day by day refresh occurs.