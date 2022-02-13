‘They believed in him’: Brad Pitt linked to defective houses

In a heartbreaking new interview, a lawyer for Hurricane Katrina victims who purchased faulty properties touted by Brad Pitt mentioned they “They believed in (him). They believed in the dream he sold them.”

He added, “Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises,” reported Page Six.

In 2006, Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation got down to construct inexpensive properties for residents of New Orleans’s Lower Ninth Ward who misplaced every little thing the earlier yr in Hurricane Katrina.

But the experimental, environmentally pleasant properties turned out to be faulty, leaving the residents with mould-infested properties.

Ron Austin filed a lawsuit on behalf of residents in 2018 and they’re nonetheless looking for solutions from Pitt and his organisation.

“They believed in Brad Pitt. They believed in the dream he sold them … Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises… living in rotten houses that should be torn down to the ground and started over,” Austin advised Newsnation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday.

Pitt helped elevate hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to assemble the properties that they bought for round $150,000 every.

Sources advised Page Six in 2018 that Pitt forked over hundreds of thousands out of his personal pocket to assist repair the properties, which weren’t constructed to face up to New Orleans tropical local weather, based on the lawsuit and broadcast.

“Some houses didn’t have things like waterproof paint or rain gutters. Some had flat roofs or were so tightly insulated that once moisture got in, it wasn’t getting out,” Banfield mentioned.

The outcome: termites and poisonous mould that even reportedly killed one resident.

“Unfortunately, there’s nowhere to turn. Brad Pitt and the foundation have closed their offices,” Austin mentioned.

Still, Austin mentioned they are going to be “fighting every day in court attempting to get them to come into court and answer some questions about what went wrong and how they are planning to make it right.”

Pitt’s legal professionals have tried to distance the actor from the charity since 2018 and even filed to have the actor’s identify taken off of the lawsuit by claiming he wasn’t liable for the development.

A supply near Pitt advised Banfield his “lawyers have made it clear that he has no legal liability for the decisions made by others, but Brad remains personally committed to doing whatever he can to help resolve the ongoing litigation.

“It was always something that was important to him from the beginning and he very much wants to help facilitate this getting to a much more positive end.”

A consultant for the actor didn’t remark when contacted by Page Six.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced here with permission.