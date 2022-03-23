‘They burn you’: Liberal Democrat sends entire party spectacular resignation letter

The celebration is finest recognized lately for its former senator from NSW David Leyonhjelm, who beat up on the celebration himself when he give up federal politics to run – unsuccessfully – for the NSW higher home in 2019.

Ms O’Sullivan’s LinkedIn web page describes her because the celebration’s administration and communications officer, primarily based in Melbourne. She additionally hosted the Liberal Democrats’ podcast Liberty Chat.

The half is finest recognized lately for it’s former Senator for NSW David Leyonhjelm. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

She had beforehand labored for the celebration earlier than leaving after elevating what she described in her e-mail as allegations of “corruption and bullying”. She went on to work for the Institute of Public Affairs for a 12 months however returned to the LDP in mid-2021.

“Countless hours of devotion to this party over the years, and this is what they do to people,” Ms O’Sullivan wrote in her farewell e-mail.