‘They burn you’: Liberal Democrat sends entire party spectacular resignation letter
The celebration is finest recognized lately for its former senator from NSW David Leyonhjelm, who beat up on the celebration himself when he give up federal politics to run – unsuccessfully – for the NSW higher home in 2019.
Ms O’Sullivan’s LinkedIn web page describes her because the celebration’s administration and communications officer, primarily based in Melbourne. She additionally hosted the Liberal Democrats’ podcast Liberty Chat.
She had beforehand labored for the celebration earlier than leaving after elevating what she described in her e-mail as allegations of “corruption and bullying”. She went on to work for the Institute of Public Affairs for a 12 months however returned to the LDP in mid-2021.
“Countless hours of devotion to this party over the years, and this is what they do to people,” Ms O’Sullivan wrote in her farewell e-mail.
“They burn people. Never a thank you. I cannot support it any longer. I would suggest that donors find out exactly where there [sic] money goes before you consider donating again.”
In an e-mail to members and donors on Wednesday afternoon, the celebration’s nationwide president John Humphreys dismissed Ms O’Sullivan’s claims as “baseless accusations”.
“All funds raised for the national campaign are being spent on the national campaign, with no campaign money going to LDP [administration] or the national executive or the High Court challenge,” he wrote.
“Your donations are treated at all times with the utmost integrity and accountability. Suggestions of bullying, nepotism, and sexism are also unfounded. In particular, we have been delighted to announce an excellent lineup of women as candidates across the country, all of whom were selected on merit.”
In current instances the Liberal Democrats have led a cost towards vaccine mandates, and recruited paramedic John Larter – who unsuccessfully challenged NSW’s vaccine mandate within the Supreme Court – as its second Senate candidate in that state.