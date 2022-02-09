They dared to protest last July. Now these Cubans are facing years in jail

Like so many different companies, the small cafeteria she and her husband ran was shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Worsening meals and drugs shortages had left many retailer cabinets in Cuba fully naked. The authorities’s adoption of a plan to upend Cuba’s twin forex system meant these with out entry to remittances from overseas had been at a fair higher drawback.

“There was no medicine, nothing. And on top of that they sell everything in a currency that most Cubans don’t have,” Vázquez mentioned referencing the brand new Freely Convertible Currency, or MLC, a forex which comes on pay as you go playing cards.

“I lived next to a store where they sell things in the hard currency and I can’t even go buy a lollipop for my kids. Everyone was in great need.”

Increasingly determined and linked by way of cellular networks, Cubans organized their first protests in San Antonio de los Baños on July 11 in protest of energy outages within the midst of the sweltering summer time warmth following months of frustration over shortages and pandemic-related restrictions. Quickly the protests unfold throughout the island, with Cubans brazenly defying the communist-run authorities — which blames Cuba’s financial woes on US sanctions — in a method not seen because the 1959 revolution.

In the town of Cárdenas, a two-hour drive east of Havana, the place Vázquez lives, a whole lot poured onto the streets to denounce the persistent shortages and an absence of freedoms. One of them was Vázquez’s husband, Daniel Joel Cárdenas Díaz.

Vázquez mentioned her husband took half within the protests exterior a state-owned fuel station close to their residence, however was too afraid to enter the shop the place police say looting passed off. When police arrived and started clashing with demonstrators, Vazquez mentioned her husband retreated again to the house they shared with their two-year outdated twin boy and woman.

“I even said, ‘You didn’t grab anything for the kids — not even a snack?'” she mentioned.

Two days later, after police had quelled the protests throughout a lot of the island, Vázquez mentioned that police and Cuban “black beret” particular forces appeared exterior the couple’s residence and started battering down the door.

Vázquez managed to document two temporary movies along with her telephone as police pressured their method into the house, weapons drawn. She says she hid the telephone between her legs to maintain it from being taken and sheltered along with her younger youngsters as police fired at her husband. She mentioned that one of many rounds grazed the again of his head.

“When I saw him on the floor they were hitting him with a baton,” she mentioned. “He was on hurt on the floor covered in blood, in a huge pool of blood. I thought he was dead.”

While the video Vazquez took reveals a pool of blood on the ground of her residence, CNN was not in a position to independently verify the extent of her husband’s accidents.

In a 3rd video taken after police took her husband away, Vázquez reveals the blood on the ground and cries to her neighbors who’ve gathered at her entrance door, “They have destroyed my house!”

Vázquez mentioned she believes police raided their home as a case of mistaken id. She mentioned that police first accused her husband of serving to to overturn a automobile in entrance of the headquarters of the town’s communist get together.

Vazquez mentioned her husband was not concerned with that incident.

CNN has reached out to the federal government for remark.

After the harrowing video Vázquez took was aired by the worldwide press, Cuban-state run media launched photographs of Cárdenas being calmly being questioned by police to refute what they known as “fake news” experiences that he had been critically wounded. The nationwide information program additionally confirmed safety digital camera video that state media mentioned confirmed Cárdenas exterior the fuel station after it had been broken.

In December, Cárdenas was tried and convicted of sabotage and public dysfunction. He now faces a 15-year sentence in jail, Vázquez mentioned.

“These people didn’t kill anyone, they didn’t put bombs,” Vázquez mentioned. “They threw rocks and asked for liberty, that was all. And they are being sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.”

According to a press release launched by Cuban prosecutors, 790 folks have been charged for his or her involvement within the protests, with 172 folks already convicted. The trials are probably the most important mass trials to happen in Cuba since Fidel Castro took energy in 1959 and presided over televised trials of a whole lot of officers of the deposed Batista regime.

Despite widespread requires amnesty for the July protesters, the federal government has vowed to harshly punish those that took half within the spontaneous rebellion.

“It has been corresponded to us to judge those who, acting as pawns of the subversive onslaught and attempted destabilization by the enemies of the revolution, have committed vandalism (and) violent aggression against authorities and officials,” Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz mentioned at a authorities ceremony in January attended by the Minister of Justice, judges and different high-ranking officers, in response to the state-run media.

But human rights observers say most of the accused protestors haven’t had enough entry to attorneys or been in a position to mount a protection as they face decades-long jail sentences.

“This is a level of massive, systematic criminalization of demonstrators that we have very rarely seen in Latin America in recent decades,” Juan Pappier, a senior Americas researcher at Human Rights Watch, advised CNN. “It’s very clear the message the Cuban government is trying to convey is that what happened in July is absolutely forbidden and cannot happen again.”

In a quick telephone name from El Guatao, the ladies’s jail in Havana the place she is being held, protestor Mackyani Yosney Román Rodríguez decried the “awful” circumstances of her incarceration.

Román mentioned she was arrested in July after clashes with police, whom she blamed for inflicting the violence within the working-class Havana neighborhood of La Guïnera the place she lived.

“It was terrible, the police arrived and just started shooting,” she mentioned.

Román, 24, mentioned she is charged with an extended checklist of crimes, together with sedition, and faces 25 years in jail. Two of her brothers additionally face prolonged jail sentences for allegedly collaborating within the protests, she mentioned.

CNN has reached out to the federal government for remark.

The protests — and now the trials of a whole lot of protestors — mark a earlier than and after within the island’s historical past for a lot of Cubans.

“When will our kids see him again? When they are adults,” Marbelis Vázquez Hernández mentioned from her new home, a easy construction constructed from cement blocks on a tough, filth street that she moved to along with her youngsters following her husband’s arrest.

She mentioned she was too traumatized by seeing police beat her husband to stay of their outdated residence. Even although it appears probably her husband will spend years in jail, Vázquez mentioned she is going to attraction his case and proceed to advocate for his launch. She says she won’t be intimidated by the federal government’s marketing campaign in opposition to the protesters.

“I am not afraid, they have made me stronger,” she mentioned.