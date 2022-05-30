They defended Ukraine’s Azovstal steel plant. Now their families don’t know where they are





“I have not been in touch with my husband or got any information about him lately,” stated Anna Ivleva, the spouse of Anton, a marine who was critically wounded throughout Russia’s siege on the manufacturing unit in Mariupol.

It’s been over a month since she spoke with him.

“The last time we spoke was on April 13. And then his brothers-in-arms would send me texts that he was still alive,” Ivleva stated.

Though Ukrainian authorities officers have been in contact, she has “no information” on the place Azovstal fighters are being saved and below what situations, she advised CNN.

Yet she hopes her husband continues to be alive, even when in captivity. “We all — families, wives and mothers of the marines, are sticking to each other, we are always in touch with each other 24/7,” she stated. “We always exchange any available news, we are like a family.” After a prolonged siege, the Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol fell below full Russian management earlier this month with the give up of Azovstal, the town’s final bastion of Ukrainian protection. It is unclear what number of Ukrainian troops at the moment are in Russian custody, however the Russian military has claimed that over 2,000 Ukrainian service members surrendered there Russian state propaganda has demonized Azovstal defenders as “Nazis,” elevating severe issues about how they could be handled in captivity. Another girls named Yana — whose boyfriend is a marine who was in Azovstal — spoke to CNN on situation of anonymity, citing safety issues. “I have not heard from him or anything about him,” she stated. “Last time we were in touch was on May 11.” The Ukrainian authorities has not offered any data on the place her boyfriend is likely to be, she stated. “My boyfriend’s mother was contacted by [the International Committee of the Red Cross], I can’t remember when exactly,” she stated. “They only told her he was alive, that’s it.” The ICRC has been concerned in registering combatants leaving the Azovstal plant since May 17 — partly as a way to assist prisoners of warfare communicate with their households. The group has been working in Ukraine since 2014, when the warfare in Ukraine’s Donbas area started. Another spouse of an Azovstal defender, Tetiana, stated her husband managed to name her from an unknown quantity after the give up and stated a few of his comrades had been being held in a city within the separatist-held Donetsk area. CNN agreed to not report her surname for a similar causes. “His voice was calm and confident,” she stated. “He said that the conditions they were being kept were OK. He said it might be possible in the future that they would be allowed to receive some packages.” Tetiana stated she spoke along with her husband for about ten minutes, and that her husband stated that he would attempt to name once more. But since then, she too has heard nothing. “That’s it, no more calls or news,” she stated.





