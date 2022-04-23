“They Had Until April”: Turkey Shuts Airspace To Syria-Bound Russian Jets

Russian forces are combating anti-government forces in Syria

Istanbul:

Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian civilian and army planes flying to Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying Saturday by native media.

The announcement marks one of many strongest responses to this point by Turkey, which has cultivated shut ties with Moscow regardless of being a member of the NATO defence alliance, to Russia’s two-month army assault on Ukraine.

“We closed the airspace to Russia’s military planes — and even civilian ones — flying to Syria. They had until April, and we asked in March,” Turkish media quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

Cavusoglu mentioned he conveyed the choice to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who then relayed it to President Vladimir Putin.

“One or two days later, they said: Putin has issued an order, we will not fly anymore,” Cavusoglu was quoted as telling Turkish reporters aboard his aircraft to Uruguay.

Cavusoglu added that the ban would keep in place for 3 months.

There was no speedy response to Turkey’s announcement from Russia, which along with Iran has been a vital supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad through the war-torn nation’s civil conflict.

Turkey has backed Syrian rebels through the battle.

Ankara’s relations with Moscow briefly imploded after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane close to the Turkish-Syrian border in 2015.

