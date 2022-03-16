They moved to Ukraine for an education. Now they’re living in a city occupied by Russian forces

The college students advised CNN they’re spending most of their time in underground bunkers in freezing temperatures as Russian troopers forestall anybody from getting into or leaving Kherson.

Many of the scholars are petrified of the repercussions of talking out within the media and have requested CNN to withhold their full names for concern of their security.

“We are living a nightmare. We don’t live, we are surviving,” Christophe, a first-year pupil from Cameroon residing in Kherson, advised CNN. “The only hope … right now is when sleeping, if you can sleep. It’s hoping that tomorrow someone will tell you that you will get evacuated.”

He added: “We are students. We came here to study. We didn’t come for this. And now, you see most of your friends that were living in other cities have left. They are not in this situation. You can imagine our families calling us every day like, ‘Please, tell me there is something new.’ What am I going to tell them?”

The 23-year-old stated that Cameroonian embassy in Ukraine had not responded to him, though he had reached out. After attempting others in Europe, the one embassy that answered his name for assist was the one in Germany.

“They said we have heard about you. We are working on it and that is all.” He says he hasn’t heard from the embassy since.

“We are not asking for anything special. We are asking for help,” he stated.

The embassy of Cameroon in Germany advised CNN in an e mail assertion that they’re working to get the scholars out of Kherson “but it is very difficult for the moment.”

Christophe and a few of his fellow college students have additionally been making public appeals for assist in movies on Twitter.

Routes out of Kherson are fraught with hazard and problem. Nigerian nationwide Akinyemi studied in Ukraine. He now lives in Tyahynka, a small village lower than an hour outdoors of Kherson, and works as a sailor.

He remembers those that tried to flee town turning again on the sight of Russian army tools.

Despite the chance, some college students have tried to flee — with out a lot success.

“We formed a group and we noticed that virtually everybody is still here. So far, only one guy that I know of has managed to leave. No other students have left. Almost 100% is still here,” Akinyemi advised CNN.

The latest graduate has lived in Ukraine since 2016 and describes a terrifying life within the shadow of a fierce Russian army presence. “[Russia] moves their military equipment virtually every day. There are a lot of checkpoints manned by soldiers,” he stated.

“The Russian military in the village here told us that you can tie something white to your left hand and go to wherever you want to go but just go with your passport,” he stated.

“The stores are dry. We’ve bought everything already … and [are] using firewood to cook,” Akinyemi stated.

“The experience is traumatic. Even at the sound of the door, I think it’s the sound of gunshot or something,” he stated. “[In the bunker], there is no internet so there is no way to stay in connection with our families back home so that they won’t be worried.”

Akinyemi believes that the answer for college kids caught in and round Kherson is straightforward: “We need all possible means of creating a green corridor for the Kherson region like they did with Sumy.” Between March 8 and 10, all civilians within the northeastern metropolis of Sumy had been capable of go away through evacuation corridors.

Students like Akinyemi and Christophe need Ukrainian and African authorities officers to make comparable negotiations for the protected exit of all civilians in Kherson.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said in a tweet on March 13 that he was involved together with his nation’s ambassadors in Ukraine and Russia as they “engage the Russian and Indian Governments, as well as NGOs, in a bid to safely evacuate about 80 Nigerian maritime students in Kherson, Southern Ukraine.” India has a lot of college students in Ukraine as properly and has been evacuating its personal nationals.

Onyeama also wrote that he spoke on the cellphone with a Nigerian pupil chief in Kherson “to reassure him of positive developments.”

Desperate for a means out

Hyacinthe, a grasp’s pupil from the Ivory Coast, says he was taking part in basketball on the street when he first noticed Russian army getting into Kherson on February 24.

“We heard people starting to run and we heard shooting,” he advised CNN in a cellphone name.

Hyacinthe made determined efforts to go away town solely to seek out that there have been no trains, buses or taxis as town was surrounded.

Taxis that will courageous the journey had been demanding as much as 500 euros per individual, he stated. A steep worth for college kids.

“We called some taxis and they said that they can come and pick us [up] but it was very expensive. Each of us would pay 500 euro per person. We don’t have that money. Until today, we are just calling trying to find a way to leave Kherson.”

Hyacinthe advised CNN that only a day earlier than, some Egyptian and Lebanese college students paid the sum every to take a taxi out of Kherson through Crimea, with hopes of crossing into Russia.

Their progress is unknown. Some college students have even tried exiting town on foot.

“When they arrived at the border of Kherson, they met the Russian army. They told them that without a special agreement, we cannot allow you to leave the city,” he stated.

The 29-year-old stated that he is aware of of round 60 different overseas college students nonetheless in Kherson, originating from nations corresponding to Nigeria, Egypt, Libya, Algeria and Tunisia.

He has lived in Ukraine for 4 years and says that the nation is a well-liked selection for college kids due to the inexpensive college charges.

Under Russian occupation, Kherson residents report seeing armed Russian males going door to door, checking passports, and asking for visitors’ cellphone numbers amid rising protests.

Hyacinthe describes the resilience he has seen from Ukrainians in Kherson: “If they meet Russian troops they start to shout and protest ‘this is Ukraine!'” he stated.

On Sunday, a whole bunch of demonstrators took to the streets waving Ukrainian flags and chanting anti-Russian slogans.

‘They are all the time taking pictures’

The sounds of helicopters and taking pictures have change into frequent in Kherson. “Outside is like a no-man’s land. It’s very quiet and everybody is afraid. You have to move very quickly as we don’t know when [fighting] will start,” Hyacinthe stated. “They’re always shooting, every day, every night — especially in the night. Two days ago, we were without electricity and internet and network,” he added.

“Right now, we need a diplomatic vehicle to come and pick us up without any risk. We are afraid because they say it’s not safe,” Hyacinthe stated.

For these overseas college students in Kherson, they are saying they assist one another by sharing the whole lot that they’ve. “We always share our things, that is the African mentality. If someone has something like bread or eggs or oil, let’s have some omelets and eat together,” Hyacinthe stated.