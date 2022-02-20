“They Say Osama-Ji”: PM Slams Akhilesh Yadav’s Party, Congress

The Samajwadi authorities gaven orders to withdraw circumstances from terrorists,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted rivals Samajwadi Party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh today, adding to allegations that the parties are soft on terror. Pointing to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 people injured, he said some parties are sympathetic to terrorists. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is the BJP’s biggest challenger it the state where the third phase of elections are being held today.

Speaking at a rally in Hardoi, he accused the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh government of seeking to withdraw cases against terrorists.

“The angle of the leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has been much more alarming. These individuals handle a terrorist like Osama as ‘ji’. These individuals shed tears over the elimination of terrorists in Batla House encounter,” he said.

“Similarly, in 14 circumstances of terrorist assaults in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi authorities had given orders to withdraw the circumstances from many terrorists. These individuals have been setting off blast after blast, and the Samajwadi Party authorities was not even permitting these terrorists to be prosecuted,” he added.

The BJP has traditionally accused the Congress of appeasement politics because of its sizeable Muslim support base. Once this support shifted to the Samajwadi Party, the barbs got sharper.

Campaign in the run-up to this election was sharply polarized, with senior state leaders and the Chief Minister accusing Akhilesh Yadav’s party of being supporters of Pakistan and its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Mr Yadav’s father, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was dubbed “Maulana Mulayam”.

Yogi Adityanath had also alleged that the SP was trying to turning the assembly seat of Bhojpur into an “Islamabad”.

Accusing political rivals of playing politics of appeasement, PM Modi today said, “Those who used to cease our festivals owing to their politics of appeasement, they are going to get a solution from the individuals of Uttar Pradesh on March 10”.

On the other big allegation against the Samajwadi Party – laxity on the law and order front — PM Modi said the locals would remember how the Samajwadi Party government gave a free hand to those using ‘katta’ (country-made pistols) and its cadres.

“People of Hardoi have seen these days when these individuals had given a free hand to these utilizing ‘katta’ and people in ‘satta’ (energy),” he stated.

Results of the seven-phase meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh will probably be introduced on March 10.