‘They trusted their uncle’ – North West community in shock over ‘loving uncle’ who killed nephews | News24

A 31-year-old man was killed by neighborhood members in Mothutlung.

He allegedly slit the throats of his two younger nephews.

The neighborhood has been left in a state of disbelief.

The neighborhood of Mothutlung, within the North West, has been left in a state of disbelief and concern after a "loving uncle" allegedly slit the throats of his two nephews.

On 16 February, the person picked up his 4 and 6-year-old nephews from their house in Mothutlung, claiming he was taking them to the store to purchase meals.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh stated their moms turned apprehensive when the kids – who’re cousins – didn’t return house later that night.

Missing individuals instances had been opened on Thursday at about 01:15 on the native police station, stated Myburgh.

A seek for the kids was instantly launched by police and neighborhood members. It carried on all through the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, neighborhood members finally traced the uncle, however didn’t inform the police. Instead, he was allegedly interrogated and assaulted.

“As a result, he pointed out the children’s bodies, found in the bushes behind a church between Extension 1 and 2, with throats allegedly slit with a sharp object.

“Subsequent to the ugly discovery, members of the neighborhood took the regulation into their very own fingers by allegedly killing and setting alight the uncle, aged 31, at about 10:00 right this moment [Thursday].”

Disbelief

Several community members told News24 they were shocked to hear of the crime and were further perplexed that the children were murdered by their own uncle.

James Serepha, 69, who has been living in Mothutlung for more than 40 years, said the community was shocked because the township was generally peaceful.

Serepha said:

This thing surprised everybody because we did not expect it, and it’s the first time this has happened. We’ve never had this happen before, for all these years.

What added to the community’s disbelief was that the uncle was seen as a very loving man, who took care of his nephews.

He often took them to school and would use his social grant money to buy food for the children.

“The youngsters used to go along with the uncle every time he referred to as them to purchase one thing for him. They had been very shut as a result of they lived in a single home. So that individual day, after the uncle acquired the R350 [grant] from the put up workplace, he referred to as them as traditional, saying they need to go along with him to the store, so he should buy one thing for them,” Serepha said.

“They trusted their uncle as a result of he at all times did that.”

Other community members, who knew the family, echoed similar statements that the uncle played a loving and active role in his nephews’ lives.

Another community member, Joseph Mathope, 66, who has spent most of his life in Mothutlung, said the community was stunned by what happened, and extremely unhappy that such violence was meted out to two children in their township.

The murders of the two minor boys have left the community with a sense of unease and fear.

“Most of the youngsters that play with these youngsters that had been killed are shivering. They cannot cope,” Serepha said.

He added:

They don’t trust anybody. Any person or man, they don’t trust. Now they are fearful.

Mob justice

Serepha said the community took the law into their own hands because they were furious and did not want to take the chance that the man may be released from police custody and commit the same acts of which he was accused.

“You ask your self, an individual like that ought to not dwell on this neighborhood. When he begins to do that, it isn’t good. You can forgive him, however you do not know what he will do after three days. He can do the exact same factor.”

He said the uncle’s killing might also serve as a warning to other criminals.

Mathope said the community was fed up because arrested criminals were often back on the streets after allegedly being released by police.

“That is why they take it [the law] into their very own fingers,” Mathope stated.

