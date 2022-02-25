Theyyam artiste blesses Kerala woman in burqa, video goes viral

A two-minute video clip of a Theyyam ritual performer consoling a Muslim lady in burqa in northern Kerala has gone viral on the social media.

The video turned a giant hit amongst netizens because it surfaced at a time when controversy over burqa is simmering in neighbouring Karnataka.

During the efficiency of a Theyyam pageant, the primary performer, “Muthappan”, observed a middle-aged lady clutching ₹20 banknote in her arms ready to fulfill him to hunt blessing.

He instantly referred to as the lady, MT Ramlath, a resident of Padna in Kasaragod.

“Come here. You are not an outsider. Do you think you are different because of your religion or caste? No, all are one,” Muthappan mentioned leaving her in tears. Muthappan held her each arms and requested to inform him her worries and troubles.

She broke down whereas narrating her woes in whispers.

“You must be wondering that you offer prayers five times a day, still you are not getting solace. Hold your faith tightly, almighty will help you. You have all blessings of Muthappan also,” the ritual performer was seen consoling the mom of 4.

Wallowing in poverty and penury after her husband misplaced her job in Mumbai as a consequence of Covid two years in the past, she got here to the pageant venue to fulfill Muthappan. In north Malabar, devotees organise Theyyam ritual of their homes additionally lately after fulfilling their vows or dedication.

The ritual was held on the home of considered one of her neighbours PV Balakrishnan on February 15 and video was shot by his kin KV Shaju, an electrician. Shaju mentioned he posted the video casually on Tuesday and by no means imagined that it’s going to appeal to such applause.

Ramalth mentioned she was not conscious of the video or its viral nature and later her 10-year-old daughter confirmed it to her. “After the video went viral many people came forward to help me. But some orthodox people criticised me saying it was not Islamic. But I am least bothered. I stick to what Muthappan said, all are one,” she mentioned.

Sani Peruvannan, who carried out the ritual on that day, mentioned: “This is nothing new. People of all faiths approach us during festivals seeking blessings. I have learned the rituals from my father and once you don the attire words flow in the form of blessing.”

A drawing instructor at a public college, he mentioned he takes depart through the Theyyam season, between December and March, to carry out the ritual dance. Muthappan is a deity worshipped in north Malabar in massive means and thought of to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Local individuals mentioned it was nothing new individuals from totally different faiths take part in village temple and mosques fetes.

A Muslim-populated space, after Babri Masjid demotion in 1992, Muslims guarded two temples in Padna village as hassle erupted in lots of elements. Interestingly, it’s the identical village the place 12 of the 21 individuals, who joined the Islamic State in 2016, their households, have disowned them and refused to conduct final rites when a few of them acquired killed in Afghanistan.

Social employee and block panchayat member Okay Anil Kumar mentioned: “It is the beauty of Kerala where all faiths rub shoulders. People from all faiths include in temple and mosque festival committees.”