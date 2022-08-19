Thief tries to steal Lewandowski’s watch

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has almost had his 70,000 euro ($A102,000) watch stolen outdoors the membership’s coaching floor Ciutat Esportiva.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Thursday the 33-year-old Polish worldwide was on his method to night coaching when an individual opened the passenger door of a automotive and took the watch as Lewandowski was greeting followers.

Police rapidly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski obtained his watch again earlier than collaborating within the follow session forward of Sunday’s LaLiga recreation at Real Sociedad.

Lewandowski joined Barca for about 45 million euros ($A66 million) final month from Bayern Munich after serving to the German aspect win many trophies, together with eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.