Thieves break into Gauteng mosque, steal TV, laptop | News24

Seven males overpowered a lone safety guard earlier than stealing valuables from a mosque in Lenasia.

After ransacking the Musallah Fatah Mosque, the suspects allegedly wrote Islamophobic messages on the partitions.

Police are investigating a case of enterprise theft and have requested the general public to assist them discover the suspects.

Gauteng police have launched a hunt for seven males who broke into the Musallah Fatah Mosque in Lenasia and stole beneficial objects, together with a tv set and laptop computer.

The suspects tied up the lone safety guard and locked him within the guard room earlier than breaking into the mosque.

It is alleged the suspects vandalised the mosque and wrote Islamophobic messages on the partitions earlier than fleeing.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo mentioned the suspects fled in a stolen minibus.

Masondo added the police recovered the white VW minibus in Anchorville, Lenasia, however the suspects remained at giant.

The incident occurred at 01:00 on Friday on the Nirvana Drive mosque in Lenasia’s Extension 1.

Masondo mentioned: “The police are investigating a case of business robbery and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

