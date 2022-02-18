Thieves kill TV producer Athar Mateen in Pakistan’s Karachi: Police

Thieves on a bike shot and killed a TV producer when he tried to ram them together with his automotive to forestall a avenue theft in Pakistan’s largest metropolis Karachi on Friday, police stated.

Athar Mateen, who labored for the SAMAA information channel, was headed dwelling after dropping off his kids in school when he noticed the 2 males snatching one thing from a passerby, police officer Nasir Aftab advised reporters.

Mateen rammed his automotive into their motorbike however certainly one of them managed to open hearth, killing him. The thieves then fled the scene.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the killing and expressed condolences to Mateen’s household, whereas ordering police to arrest the thieves.

Crowded Karachi, a port metropolis in southern Pakistan, is infamous for avenue crimes.

