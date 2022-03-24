Thieves rob thousands of Eastern Cape pupils of library services during lockdown | News24

The Newtown Library in Fort Beaufort was ransacked through the lockdown and stays closed.

Two public libraries in Fort Beaufort, closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, haven’t reopened after they have been ransacked by vandals.

The pupils at 12 faculties have been disadvantaged of essential providers, resembling free web entry.

They should now fork out greater than R30 for taxis to take them to a different library.

Thousands of pupils from a dozen faculties in Fort Beaufort have been disadvantaged of their library providers after public libraries have been ransacked and vandalised through the Covid lockdown.

Parents blame the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality for leaving Washington Bongco Library in Empolweni and Newtown Library in Newtown with out safety guards through the Covid-19 lockdown.

Newtown Library has grow to be a public bathroom and free lodging. Computers, a tv set, books and priceless studying supplies have been stolen. Windows are smashed; the roof and partitions broken.

At Washington Bongco Library, home windows have been broken, the fence stolen, and the youngsters’s play park vandalised. At least the doorways stay secured by burglar bars.

Pupils from Newtown High School, St Joseph Primary School and Newton (UCC) Junior Secondary School used to go to the Newtown Library.

Washington Bongco library in Fort Beaufort was additionally vandalised through the lockdown and stays closed. Windows are smashed, the fence stolen and the play park broken. GroundUp Mkhuseli Sizani

Desmond Gysman, principal at St Joseph, mentioned: “We have about 460 learners from Grades R to 9. Some of them are from rural areas. The library’s closure has an adverse effect on learning and teaching. Learners have no valuable learning material like computers to do research. The learners’ writing and reading skills have been severely affected.”

Elodene Andries, a dad or mum, blamed each the neighborhood and the municipality.

“Day and night amapara [drug users] are vandalising the library and the community is not stopping them. They steal every valuable material in order to fund their drug habits,” she mentioned.

“Our kids used to come back right here and do their college work as a result of in addition they had entry to free wi-fi.

“But now now we have to spend R30 on taxi fare for our learners to go to the principle library on the town to do their college assignments. But even there, the service have been affected as a result of it’s at the moment being renovated,” she said.

The closure of Washington Bongco Library has left pupils from Inyibiba, Kwaqaka, Tinis, Ilingelabantu and Maqoma primary schools, Qaka combined school, and Eyabantu, Sakhululeka and Thubalethu senior secondary schools stranded.

The Newtown Library in Fort Beaufort was ransacked through the lockdown and priceless research supplies, books, a tv set and computer systems have been stolen. GroundUp Mkhuseli Sizani

Hlumelo Mbhem, a Grade 10 pupill at Sakhululeka, mentioned he used to make use of the free wi-fi on the library to do his college initiatives.

“There have been three computer systems that have been shared by learners… I’m struggling to check at dwelling as a result of it’s noisy. For assignments and analysis I’ve to take a taxi to the principle library on the town after college. A taxi is R32 return,” he said.

Philasande Bayana, a Grade 10 at Thubalethu, said: “My efficiency has been severely affected. I don’t have the cash to take a taxi to the principle library on the town. Also my laptop abilities are affected as a result of I don’t use the pc anymore.”

We first contacted the municipality for comment on 3 March. We have received no response.

In August last year, we reported how the Allanridge, KwaMagxaki, Chatty and Motherwell libraries in Nelson Mandela Bay had suffered a similar fate.

