Thieves target dead Qld grandmother’s home

The household of a slain Queensland grandmother has been dealt one other savage blow after thieves stole heirlooms and jewelry from her Rockhampton dwelling.

It has been simply over per week since Susan Duffy, 71, was discovered lifeless at her Rockhampton dwelling on Sunday, August 21.

A 35-year-old man has been charged along with her homicide.

For days, the grandmother’s dwelling was off limits to her family members as police forensic officers combed the property for proof.

On Wednesday, the house had been professionally cleaned and was able to be returned to the grieving household.

By the time they gathered the braveness to return, thieves had already damaged in.

“They didn’t think they could be any more devastated … this has just been another kick in the guts,” mentioned Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley on Monday.

“They’re in the lowest point of their lives dealing with something that for any family to deal with would be difficult – to now have to deal with this. It’s devastating.”

Callous thieves pilfered jewelry objects and different private objects from the house the place the aged lady misplaced her life.

“They are not only valuable from a monetary point of view, but more importantly for the family, they are highly sentimental items.”

Police have recovered numerous objects, however proceed to enchantment for lacking objects to be returned.

Sen Sgt Mawdsley described the break-in as “unimaginable” and consider it was a criminal offense of alternative.

“The primary goal is to recover items of property.

“If individuals who have details about both the placement of the property or the individuals concerned in the event that they want to stay nameless, we’re greater than keen to think about nameless info.

“We would implore them to consider the family and think about what’s more important in this situation.”