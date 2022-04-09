‘Things Are Opening Up’: Job Market Looking Promising For New College Graduates

EASTON (CBS) — Stonehill College senior Daniel Vazquez is aware of his future appears to be like brilliant.

“I am crazy excited to get out into the real world,” he smiles.

And as commencement rapidly approaches, the hunt for a job is on each senior’s thoughts, together with advertising and marketing main Emily Demanchyk.

“It will be so exciting and such a weight lifted off my shoulders,” the senior stated of when she finds her first job.

Her dream is to land a sports activities advertising and marketing job. She spends hours on the pc making use of for entry-level positions. She’s utilized for six already.

“It’s definitely something that takes a lot of time and a lot of research,” she stated.

Andrew Lahey is the Director of the Career Development Center at Stonehill. He says this 12 months’s graduating class spent a lot of their school profession underneath COVID, however now that the job market is opening up, corporations want to rent younger expertise.

“The National Association of College and Employers put out a report that hiring is going to increase over 30 percent for the class of 2022 from the class of 2021. So things are opening up. The great resignation opened up a lot of rebuilding,” Lahey stated.

Vazquez, who interned at Merck and the New Bedford Public Schools system, says he’s on the second spherical of interviews for 2 positions in HR and recruiting.

“The big thing I am seeing is a lot of hybrid opportunities, a lot of remote opportunities that I wouldn’t have had two years ago,” he stated.

Director Lahey says the panorama for alternatives appears to be like promising for seniors graduating in 2022. But there are a number of steps seniors must take to land that first time job, which the Career Center prepares every scholar for after they go to the middle.

Lahey says a number of recruiting goes digital, so teaching college students know learn how to signify themselves with vitality by way of a digital camera can also be vital.

“We’re coaching students to be lifelong learners, and how to tap into those competencies and employ them in different ways is going to prepare them for all of those different changes you’ll see down the road,” Lahey stated.

Meanwhile, for Vazquez, the hunt for a job continues.

“Once I get it, it’s a sense of assurance,” Vasquez stated. “But at the moment, it’s a little bit stressful, just because I don’t have anything set in stone yet.”