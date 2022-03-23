Think Omicron’s just a mild cold? Think again

The nerves in my eyes have been throbbing so violently I virtually anticipated to get up and discover the cat enjoying with one in all them after it popped out of my noggin. Yet, regardless of all debilitating signs of Omicron, I really feel compelled to inform you that after two PCR swaps and two fast antigen exams I’m nonetheless destructive.

Loading

Before you mock me as some babbling, blithering fool who simply had a light virus, my spouse had 5 PCR exams earlier than testing optimistic. There is an unpredictability with Omicron that the majority of us are but to totally perceive.

My youngest son wasn’t so fortunate. One second he was enraptured by one thing on the TV, earlier than vomiting violently. He threw up uncontrollably for the subsequent 5 to 6 hours. I used to be enveloped with a ferocious worry and dread I hope you by no means should expertise. If panic has an edge, I used to be hovering over it.

I frantically rang various well being hotlines and medicos who all assured me what my son was experiencing was a traditional symptom of COVID. As I used to be tiptoeing again to my son’s room by way of a minefield of spew, I wanted I trusted my parenting intestine and rushed him to hospital. I used to be blind, silly and submissive.