Think Omicron’s just a mild cold? Think again
The nerves in my eyes have been throbbing so violently I virtually anticipated to get up and discover the cat enjoying with one in all them after it popped out of my noggin. Yet, regardless of all debilitating signs of Omicron, I really feel compelled to inform you that after two PCR swaps and two fast antigen exams I’m nonetheless destructive.
Loading
Before you mock me as some babbling, blithering fool who simply had a light virus, my spouse had 5 PCR exams earlier than testing optimistic. There is an unpredictability with Omicron that the majority of us are but to totally perceive.
My youngest son wasn’t so fortunate. One second he was enraptured by one thing on the TV, earlier than vomiting violently. He threw up uncontrollably for the subsequent 5 to 6 hours. I used to be enveloped with a ferocious worry and dread I hope you by no means should expertise. If panic has an edge, I used to be hovering over it.
I frantically rang various well being hotlines and medicos who all assured me what my son was experiencing was a traditional symptom of COVID. As I used to be tiptoeing again to my son’s room by way of a minefield of spew, I wanted I trusted my parenting intestine and rushed him to hospital. I used to be blind, silly and submissive.
My son is slowly recovering. Other households may not be so lucky.
In a second of inexplicable lunacy, I tried a silly public service announcement on Twitter to warn people in regards to the potential perils of Omicron. For these of you who don’t have Twitter, that’s the place social media sewerage flows into.
My Tweet turned a battleground for these bunkering down behind their keyboards simply ready for the fitting second to bleat on in regards to the ill-effects of 5G. The vulgarity, vacancy and repetition of moronic feedback introduced on a bottomless dissatisfaction that few of us go trying to find.
Don’t get me improper, there have been elegant gestures of kindness and help, however there was a vital unquantifiable ingredient lacking: info.
Trying to wade by way of the data or misinformation about Omicron could be exhausting. If you suppose I’m being nothing greater than a morose, over-sensitive, self-absorbed idiot, then simply pop onto the World Health Organisation wbsite if you’d like some credible and respected data on this variant. The WHO debunk a number of myths, significantly this notion that catching the illness is nothing greater than a standard chilly. The WHO say individuals contaminated with the Omicron variant are nonetheless ending up in hospital and plenty of have died.
Loading
The WHO additionally exposes one other comical conspiracy concept, the ludicrous concept that vaccinations don’t work in opposition to Omicron. The decrease charge of hospitalisations and deaths from the virus is
as a result of so many individuals are being vaccinated.
The WHO has one ultimate warning for these unvaccinated:
Omicron will search you out. For the vaccinated who’re turning into fatalistic and resigning themselves to getting contaminated, don’t. You may get fortunate and really feel nothing greater than a standard chilly. Or, you may get unfortunate. But I can inform you that Omicron is something however ‘common’.