Third case of monkeypox recorded in WA

WA has recorded one other case of monkeypox, bringing the State’s complete to a few.

All three instances of monkeypox are returned abroad travellers, and aren’t related.

They are isolating at house.

WA Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson stated the general public shouldn’t be alarmed on the arrival of monkeypox in WA — the virus being far much less dangerous to people than COVID.

“This is no COVID,” Dr Robertson stated.

“It’s not going to affect the majority of the population.”

Dr Robertson stated the unfold of the illness was not air-borne.

“It can be sexually transmitted, but it doesn’t have to be,” he stated.

“It can be through contact with lesions on an individual.

“And it can be through contact with materials used by people with monkeypox — for example, if you are handling clothing, sleeping in the same bed.”

Dr Robertson stated most individuals made a full restoration from monkeypox.