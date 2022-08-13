Australia

Third case of monkeypox recorded in WA

WA has recorded one other case of monkeypox, bringing the State’s complete to a few.

All three instances of monkeypox are returned abroad travellers, and aren’t related.

They are isolating at house.

WA Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson stated the general public shouldn’t be alarmed on the arrival of monkeypox in WA — the virus being far much less dangerous to people than COVID.



