Third man charged with murder over man’s disappearance

A 3rd man has been charged with the homicide of Lachlan James Griffiths that police imagine is linked to the dying of one other man whose physique was discovered encased in concrete.

Griffiths, 35, was reported lacking by his household on January 26. He was final seen alive at Slacks Creek on November 7 final 12 months and was recognized to have final resided at completely different accommodations within the Brisbane space.

The physique of Andrew Walsh was discovered on the industrial premises throughout a three-week excavation. Credit:Reece D’Alessandro, Nine News Twitter

His disappearance has been linked by police to the investigation right into a Coopers Plains enterprise, the place Andrew Christopher Walsh’s physique was discovered encased in concrete after a three-week excavation final month.

On Tuesday, a police search at a Waroon Street handle at Coopers Plains led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Stafford man who has since been charged and can seem within the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday.