Third man charged with murder over man’s disappearance
A 3rd man has been charged with the homicide of Lachlan James Griffiths that police imagine is linked to the dying of one other man whose physique was discovered encased in concrete.
Griffiths, 35, was reported lacking by his household on January 26. He was final seen alive at Slacks Creek on November 7 final 12 months and was recognized to have final resided at completely different accommodations within the Brisbane space.
His disappearance has been linked by police to the investigation right into a Coopers Plains enterprise, the place Andrew Christopher Walsh’s physique was discovered encased in concrete after a three-week excavation final month.
On Tuesday, a police search at a Waroon Street handle at Coopers Plains led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Stafford man who has since been charged and can seem within the Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old Tingalpa man and a 40-year-old Carrara man had additionally been beforehand charged with homicide over Griffiths’ disappearance.
The present whereabouts of Lachlan James Griffiths, who’s presumed lifeless, stays unknown. Investigations are persevering with.
Detectives will proceed to interview witnesses and progress investigative methods together with the evaluation of CCTV footage and phone information.
Anyone with info into the disappearances of each males have been urged to return ahead to help in these investigations.