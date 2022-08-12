Third meningococcal case found in Splendour in the Grass patron

Splendour within the Grass pageant patrons and individuals who have had contact with them are being urged to watch for signs of meningococcal illness, after a 3rd reveller contracted the possibly lethal sickness.

Although the illness is rare, it may be extreme and a person from Sydney, aged in his 40s, who attended the pageant died of meningococcal.

“We are urging people and their close contacts who attended the event in the North Byron Parklands on July 21-24 to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and act immediately if they appear,” NSW Health mentioned in an announcement issued on Friday.

Crowds at this yr’s Splendour within the Grass.

So far this yr, there have been 17 instances of meningococcal illness reported in NSW.