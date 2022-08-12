Third meningococcal case found in Splendour in the Grass patron
Splendour within the Grass pageant patrons and individuals who have had contact with them are being urged to watch for signs of meningococcal illness, after a 3rd reveller contracted the possibly lethal sickness.
Although the illness is rare, it may be extreme and a person from Sydney, aged in his 40s, who attended the pageant died of meningococcal.
“We are urging people and their close contacts who attended the event in the North Byron Parklands on July 21-24 to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and act immediately if they appear,” NSW Health mentioned in an announcement issued on Friday.
So far this yr, there have been 17 instances of meningococcal illness reported in NSW.
Symptoms of the illness embody a sudden fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint ache, a rash of pink spots or bruises, a dislike of vivid lights, nausea and vomiting however not all of the signs could also be current without delay.
Children underneath 5 and 15 to 25-year-olds are on the best threat of contracting the illness.
Symptoms in younger youngsters embody irritability, issue strolling, high-pitched crying and refusing meals.
People can carry meningococcal micro organism of their throats and never have signs, however cross it on to shut contacts.