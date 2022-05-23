Third of festivalgoers say fear of police deters them seeking help with drug emergencies

Matt Noffs, CEO of youth drug and alcohol remedy service the Noffs Foundation, stated the survey outcomes had been “no great shock” and can be related for younger folks utilizing medicine elsewhere, akin to at events or on public transport.

However, Noffs, who was concerned within the ACT’s trial of tablet testing at music festivals and is an advocate for such packages, stated police at festivals may very well be used to encourage safer drug use.

“When we trialled pill testing in the ACT, kids would walk up to police and ask them where the pill testing was,” he stated.

“In NSW, where you’ve got drug dogs and an overall more aggressive stance towards kids using drugs, of course you’re going to have kids not trusting the police, and that’s not what we want.”