Third of festivalgoers say fear of police deters them seeking help with drug emergencies
Matt Noffs, CEO of youth drug and alcohol remedy service the Noffs Foundation, stated the survey outcomes had been “no great shock” and can be related for younger folks utilizing medicine elsewhere, akin to at events or on public transport.
However, Noffs, who was concerned within the ACT’s trial of tablet testing at music festivals and is an advocate for such packages, stated police at festivals may very well be used to encourage safer drug use.
“When we trialled pill testing in the ACT, kids would walk up to police and ask them where the pill testing was,” he stated.
“In NSW, where you’ve got drug dogs and an overall more aggressive stance towards kids using drugs, of course you’re going to have kids not trusting the police, and that’s not what we want.”
Noffs stated the examine indicated NSW wanted to proceed reconsidering the function of police in response to drug taking, noting that whereas current reforms had helped cut back hurt, now was the time to revisit debates about different harm-reduction measures, akin to tablet testing.
“Drug use is a health issue, and this report has indicated treating it as a criminal issue has negative consequences,” stated Greg Chipp, managing director of advocacy group Drug Policy Australia, including that measures akin to important police presence, random searches and roadblocks at music festivals created “distrust” of legislation enforcement.
“This survey relates to one-day festivals, but I would expect there would be even more concern about reporting an overdose at, say, a three-day festival, where there may be a search of their campsite,” he stated.
NSW Police had been contacted for remark.
