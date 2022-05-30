Third-party litigation funders: social justice warriors or ambulance chasers?

After years of authorized wrangling and a long time of injustice, the legal convictions of 39 British sub-postmasters had been cleared in April 2021. Accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting attributable to a defective IT system, the outcome at London’s Criminal Court of Appeal freed the sub-postmasters from the horrors of one of many largest miscarriages of justice in latest historical past – writes Dr Cyril Widdeshoven

The outcome was extraordinary, nevertheless it simply might have gone the opposite means.

Without the help of third-party litigation finance, justice might have remained out of attain, with lots of the sub-postmasters unable to fulfill the exorbitant prices of a prolonged court docket battle. It is in circumstances corresponding to this that the deserves of personal litigation funding are tough to dispute.

What is third-party litigation funding?

Litigation finance works by elevating cash from traders to cowl the upfront prices of barristers and solicitors on behalf of the litigants. If the case is profitable and the litigant is awarded monetary restoration, the proceeds are break up between the litigant and the funders.

The follow has been credited with widening entry to justice, enabling extra folks to have their day in court docket. Nonetheless, critical questions across the follow stay.

For one, Lord Faulks QC has described litigation finance as ‘an almost unregulated phenomenon that is in danger of undermining the integrity of our much-admired legal system.’ Referring to the follow as ‘parasitic’, Lord Faulks’ damning indictment displays issues that litigation finance creates an atmosphere the place the drive behind litigation will not be at all times the need to redress grievances however to make earnings.

Meanwhile, Lord Thomas of Gresford has deplored the ‘insidious advance’ of litigation finance into the UK, describing the follow as ‘essentially an American concept.’ And in the same vein, Christopher Hancock QC has raised issues that third-party litigation funding can create potential conflicts of curiosity if a solicitor or barrister has a monetary curiosity within the trial final result.

Historic suspicion

Distrust of third-party litigation funding isn’t just a contemporary phenomenon. Indeed, historically, the UK has taken a dim view of the follow. Common regulation relationship again to medieval instances banned ‘champerty’ – the follow of sharing the proceeds of litigation with unrelated events. Similarly, medieval courts upheld this doctrine to stop extreme litigation and defend the purity of justice.

Despite historic suspicion of the follow, a significant evaluation of the industrial litigation framework by Lord Justice Jackson in 2013 endorsed litigation funding as an choice and really helpful that the business pursues self-regulation by way of membership of the likes of the Association of Litigation Funders (ALF). This physique represents skilled funding firms and requires members to enroll to a code of conduct, which prevents member corporations from exercising management over litigation that they fund or trigger their litigant’s legal professionals to breach their skilled duties. Importantly, this regulatory framework retains the litigation within the management of the litigant.

Do litigation funders function outdoors this framework?

While third-party litigation funding is endorsed by the judiciary, the character of self-regulation signifies that this code of conduct is voluntary. There is nothing to stop firms from performing outdoors this framework, leaving it as much as judges in particular person circumstances to think about whether or not funders train inappropriate management.

This leeway offers ample room for abuse – an allegation which has been levelled within the ongoing case between the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) and Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) over a failed gasoline contract.

As a shell firm based mostly within the British Virgin Islands, the possession of P&ID is cloaked in secrecy. From the little that’s identified, 75 per cent of the enterprise is owned by Lismore Capital, an opaque Cayman-based entity that’s headed by P&ID’s former arbitration lawyer, Seamus Andrew.

Lismore Capital purchased their stake in P&ID in October 2017, simply months after the arbitral tribunal dominated in P&ID’s favour. This meant Seamus Andrew’s firm got here to personal not simply 75 per cent of the enterprise, however 75 per cent of the potential US$10 billion arbitral award. Owning the corporate that can profit from the award whereas additionally operating the declare is very uncommon, and should elevate questions round potential conflicts of interest.

Nonetheless, in 2020 a London Court granted the FRN permission to problem the arbitration award, discovering a powerful prima facie case that the underlying contract for the gasoline venture was pursued by way of bribery. The trial is about for early 2023.

With it now trying much less clear minimize that P&ID will get better the US$10 billion arbitral award – a sum equivalent to roughly one-fifth of Nigeria’s international reserves – it seems Seamus Andrew’s luck could also be operating out. Indeed, regardless of his place as each the authorized consultant of P&ID and the potential benefactor of the award, Seamus Andrew might quickly be strolling away from the case empty-handed.

Looking in direction of the long run

Regardless of the issues round third-party litigation funding, it’s clear the follow is right here to remain, with a examine by Reynolds Porter Chamberlain discovering that the dimensions of the UK litigation funding market has doubled over the previous three years, with the pipeline of court docket circumstances and money held by litigation funders within the nation now in extra of £2 billion.

To tackle issues, it’s maybe time that firms working outdoors of the Association of Litigation Funders are introduced into the fold. This will allow the follow to proceed consistent with its supposed goal – to afford justice to those that would in any other case lack the assets to pursue it.

