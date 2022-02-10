Thirty bears move into derelict Soviet weather station

A derelict Soviet climate station on Kolyuchin island in Russia’s Chukchi Sea has change into a secure haven to a celebration of polar bears.

Amateur marine and wildlife photographer Dmitry Kokh unintentionally stumbled throughout the predators in September 2021 whereas on an expedition within the tundra.

Kokh purposely travelled some 2,000 kilometres alongside Russia’s arctic coast to seize some footage of the bears who often frequent the nation’s northeastern borders in massive numbers.

The photographer, who meticulously deliberate his journey for 2 years earlier than departing, was on his technique to Wrangel Island, a UNESCO nature reserve, in a small yacht when dangerous climate struck, forcing Kokh and his staff to take shelter on the deserted island.

Much to the delight of the crew, twenty bears, largely male, have been sighted transferring in and across the derelict buildings whereas the females, defending their cubs, stored nearer to the seaside.

Equipped with a drone Kokh was in a position to seize once-in-a-lifetime photographs of the animals hanging out close to the climate station.

“It was very dangerous to went [sic] in this island because there were around 30 polar bears [at] the moment. I decided to use a drone. A drone with low noise propellers and so I shouldn’t disturb [the] animals” the photographer stated.

Scientists say local weather change may need compelled the marine mammals, who’re listed as ‘threatened’ on the endangered species checklist, to make the dilapidated website, which seldom receives any human guests, an unlikely new residence.

Sea ice, which these big marine mammals rely on for looking, might vanish from the Arctic by the top of the century.