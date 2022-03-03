Thirty-three die in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Chernihiv       

Thirty-three folks died Thursday when Russian forces hit residential areas, together with faculties and a high-rise condo constructing, within the northern Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv, officers mentioned.

Ukraine’s emergencies service mentioned 18 folks have been additionally injured within the assault, updating an earlier toll.

The city of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometers (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been making an attempt to invade from the north.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Chernihiv’s Deputy Mayor Regina Gusak advised AFP that the town was hit by a Russian “bombing attack.”

Ukraine’s emergencies service launched photographs exhibiting plumes of smoke popping out of closely broken flats, with particles scattered throughout a yard and rescuers carrying our bodies on stretchers.

“Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area [of Chernihiv] and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area,” the governor of the Chernihiv area, Vyacheslav Chaus, mentioned on Telegram.

Since it invaded Ukraine every week in the past, Russia has mentioned that it doesn’t goal civilian areas, regardless of widespread proof on the contrary.

The strikes got here as Ukraine and Russia officers gathered for talks on a ceasefire on the Belarus-Poland border Thursday.

Putin on Thursday vowed to hold on together with his advance in Ukraine in a telephone name with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian chief has confirmed no indicators of backing down at the same time as a barrage of Western sanctions is about to destroy Moscow’s economic system.

Read extra:

UK defense minister tells Russia’s Putin ‘not too late to stop’

Putin tells France’s Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine: Kremlin

ICC team leaves to investigate Russia invasion war crimes in Ukraine: Prosecutor