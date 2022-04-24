This adorable street dog is the cutest hitchhiker you will spot in Goa. Watch

There’s hardly ever a dearth of movies of cute canines on the Internet. But this one video that has been shared on Instagram and gone fairly viral will certainly make your day with how lovable it’s. The video was shot in Goa, India and contains a cute doggo who lives on the streets however undoubtedly had the most effective time with a lady who was visiting Goa.

A girl named Mayura Gautham, who relies in Bangalore, had been visiting Goa and had rented out a two-wheeler in an effort to discover the place. Just then, she noticed a doggo on the road and knew instantly that the fur child needed to have some enjoyable. The canine merely wouldn’t depart her aspect when it noticed her and that’s when Mayura had the most effective concept – why not take doggo alongside for a experience?

This is certainly the cutest a part of this canine video as she takes the pooch alongside along with her. The video then continues to point out numerous snippets of pleased moments that the girl and the doggo spent – bonding on her two-wheeler. She captioned the video with, “Meet Goa’s cutest hitchhiker.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 29 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at this lovable avenue canine. It has additionally obtained greater than 8.9 lakh views on it to date.

An Instagram person wrote, “God bless you, you did a good job by making the dog happy.” “Goan dogs are built differently,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “The dog manifested what he wanted.” It was accompanied by the emoji of clapping arms and that of a heart-eyed face.

What are your ideas on this canine video?