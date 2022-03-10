This agriculture project – launched in lockdown – has fed more than 1 million South Africans

(Image provided: OneFarm Share)

A meals reduction venture launched in South Africa a yr in the past acquires edible surplus produce from rising and business farmers.

It then distributes that produce, by means of FoodForward SA and SA Harvest, to virtually 2,000 charities all through South Africa.

OneFarm Share, funded by Standard Bank and facilitated by South African AgriTech HelloChoice, has acquired greater than 7,000 tons of produce from 327 contributing farmers.

That equates to some 28 million meals feeding greater than 1 million individuals in South Africa at a time when meals insecurity is on the rise.

For extra tales go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A meals reduction venture launched amid South Africa’s Covid-19 outbreak makes use of contemporary produce from rising farmers to fight starvation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened South Africa’s hunger crisis.

The price of kid starvation was almost double pre-pandemic ranges, a yr after the nation entered a State of Disaster, in response to the fourth edition of the National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM).

Almost half of all of the survey’s respondents indicated that their households had run out of cash to purchase meals within the earlier month, with the determine being highest in April 2021.

Around the identical time, a venture that had first been launched in Uganda in 2019, made its option to South Africa. This initiative, the OneFarm Platform, was began by the Standard Bank Group as a digital business-to-business programme to attach and supply providers throughout the agricultural ecosystem.

The platform was then launched in South Africa, as OneFarm Share, “as a result of the food crisis caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and to help with sustainability of farming operations in the country.”

“The need for food relief is greater than ever, with over 12 million South Africans unsure of where their next meal will come from,” mentioned Lungisa Fuzile, Standard Bank South Africa’s chief government.

“Farmers are aware of this need but feel unable to meet it as there is no clear mechanism to manage the requests for donations, and they need an efficient, quick and transparent process to help them donate food.”

OneFarm Share, in partnership with South African AgriTech, and HelloChoice, gives a digital contemporary produce market, and connects farmers with meals distribution organisations.

Surplus contemporary produce from rising farmers – which might normally be ploughed again into the land – is purchased by means of Standard Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) funding.

This offers rising farmers with monetary help, whereas, on the identical time, supplying dietary meals to susceptible South Africans by means of two key distribution organisations, FoodForward SA and SA Harvest.

“Some of the challenges that emerging farmers do have [include] that they’ve got variable quality, and often their produce gets rejected by the formalised retail and wholesale sector,” Grant Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of HelloChoice, informed Business Insider SA.

“But it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with the food… maybe the sizing is wrong, or the packaging is incorrect, but the food is still perfectly nutritious.”

“So, what we’re able to do is provide a friendly off-taker which makes it possible for them [emerging farmers] to upscale their businesses [and] that’s of massive economic value to them but also essential from a South African food security perspective.”

Commercial farmers are inspired to donate surplus produce by means of OneFarm Share.

“We also provide a base for commercial farmers who want to donate but find it difficult to donate excess produce,” mentioned Jacobs.

“Lots of farmers want to [donate], but it’s quite a thing to find out who the charity is, make sure they’re registered, make sure they collect on time and that the documentation is in place. Last year, 44 commercial farmers were able to contribute, and a lot of those were donations provided free of charge.”

To date, OneFarm Share has acquired greater than 7,000 tons of produce from 327 contributing farmers, which has been distributed, by means of FoodForward SA and SA Harvest, to virtually, 2,000 beneficiary charities throughout all 9 provinces.

These registered charities have, in flip, offered round 28 million meal parcels, feeding greater than one million individuals.

“Our focus is on fresh produce. That’s typically one of the items which are omitted from donation food baskets,” mentioned Jacobs, explaining that logistics surrounding the transportation and distribution of contemporary items was extra sophisticated than processed meals.

“Most of these donation food baskets provide dry goods. So, one of the reasons we do it [focus on fresh produce] is to provide nutritional value into the food baskets.”

OneFarm Share has obtained and provided 41 various kinds of contemporary produce, together with potatoes, cabbages, onions, carrots, spinach, apples, and pears.

In addition to specializing in contemporary produce, OneFarm Share actively seeks out oft-forgotten rural communities throughout South Africa.

“Quite a bit of food and donor help goes into the urban areas because it’s easier to distribute and find,” mentioned Jacobs.

“Our focus as OneFarm Share has been to get to those very deep rural provinces where hunger and poverty are rife.”

Get one of the best of our website emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for extra tales.