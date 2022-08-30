‘This ain’t India’: Man recorded verbally attacking, spitting on Indian man in a California Taco Bell

A Hindu man was verbally attacked in a hate incident by one other man at a Taco Bell in Fremont, California.

Krishnan Jayaraman was ready to select up his order at a Fremont Taco Bell on Grimmer Boulevard when one other buyer started to verbally assault him on Aug. 21.

In an 8-minute video recorded by Jayaraman, the person might be heard spewing anti-Hindu speech.

“Walking around with your f*cking toes out. B*tch, this ain’t India,” the person says. “You f*cked India up. You’re f*cking America up.”

The man additionally repeatedly calls Jayaraman “disgusting” and “nasty,” telling him to not come out in public. At one level, the person additionally spits at Jayaraman.

In an interview with ABC7 News, Jayaraman recalled the person stating, “You’re a Hindu who bathes in cow urine.”

Jayaraman didn’t have interaction with the person.

“I was scared to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?’” Jayaraman informed NBC Bay Area.

“I didn’t see a point of me trying to engage somebody who’s hell-bent on picking up a fight and wanting me to engage,” he informed ABC7 News. “He was so close to my face. He was throwing his dollars on my face. He was spitting everywhere.”

Jayaraman was stunned to listen to the person announcing Hindi phrases and talking Punjabi in direction of the top of the video. He believes that the attacker can also be of Indian descent however aligns with an independence motion in northern India.

“That group, the Khalistan group was deemed a terrorist organization in India,” Jayaraman stated. “At that point, it dawned upon me that he may be somebody who has an ulterior motive to do all these things.”

Taco Bell staff didn’t intervene to deescalate the scenario, in keeping with Jayaraman. The fast-food restaurant firm has not commented on the incident.

The Fremont Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are at present no experiences on whether or not the attacker will face expenses.

“We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable,” Police Chief Sean Washington wrote. “We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences. We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime.”

“In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate,” he added. “Fremont is one of the nation’s most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds.”

Featured Image by way of Kn Jn