This air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware brand sold out in less than a day — we put it to the test | CNN Underscored

Drew Barrymore has been a well-known face on screens each massive and small for greater than three many years, however now the celeb is hoping to look in a unique setting: your kitchen. Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware model, which launched final yr, has turn out to be recognized for home equipment which are certainly a sight to behold on the countertop — versus one thing you’ll need to cover in a cabinet.

As a lot is true for the Beautiful Tri-Zone 9-Quart Air Fryer, which hit cabinets in time for the vacation season final yr and bought out in lower than 24 hours. The White Icing colorway is a selected fan favourite, however the air fryer can be accessible in stylish Black Sesame and Sage Green for $139 direct from the model or at Walmart.

With all of the hype surrounding this fryer, we determined to see the way it stacks up towards the myriad other air fryers we’ve tested. Read on for a full breakdown of its efficiency, its pitfalls and who the Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer is likely to be finest fitted to.

Despite a sturdy development and attention-grabbing idea, the inconsistent touch-activated controls of the Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer have been an excessive amount of of a problem to suggest.

An eye-catching design stands out



The distinctive design of the Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer lets you simply select between cooking a single merchandise or two separate ones, because of a basket structure that may be bisected by a detachable divider.

Alex Rennie/CNN

Out of the field, I used to be initially impressed by the general look of the Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer. Although it’s a bit cumbersome — you’ll want 11 inches by 15 inches of house in your countertop, in regards to the measurement of a small toaster oven — its Sage Green shade can be a refreshing addition to any kitchen, particularly in case you’re bored with black or stainless home equipment. The backlit show controls are simple on the eyes and provides a high-end, upscale really feel to the entire unit.

On paper, the power to prepare dinner two separate gadgets on the identical time is handy and time-saving — nobody needs their meals to get chilly whereas ready for a second dish to prepare dinner — however sadly this fryer doesn’t fairly get it proper.

Performance-wise, the Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer produced nice outcomes throughout my testing. It was capable of prepare dinner frozen french fries properly, and together with my frozen shrimp, it created a light-weight and crispy crust. The Brussels sprouts I cooked got here out moist and crisp too, even once I used the tri-zone characteristic to prepare dinner them concurrently with an order of shrimp. The giant 9-quart basket might additionally simply match a big merchandise like a hen or roast, making it a helpful selection for many who plan on cooking for a number of individuals. I additionally appreciated how simple the nonstick elements have been to wash in my sink, and when you have a dishwasher, they’ll be protected in there as properly.

Alex Rennie/CNN

Although the Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer finally produced crispy, evenly cooked meals — I examined all three cooking zones with french fries, breaded shrimp and Brussels sprouts — it wasn’t as handy or hassle-free as I might have favored, particularly in comparison with fryers that I examined beforehand. In addition to manage panel points that I’ll contact on later, the double-handled basket was a bit cumbersome and uncomfortable to make use of when utilizing solely a single part. I’m positive its 9-quart measurement will probably be handy for cooking bigger meals gadgets like a complete hen, however the giant basket and its dual-handle design lacks the mobility and management that comes with smaller, single-handle choices. Being capable of pull out, shake and dump out your cooked meals with one hand is without doubt one of the most handy options of an air fryer, and an enormous purpose why I’m such an enormous fan of single-basket fryers just like the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer or Dash Tasti-Crisp.

The Beautiful Tri-Zone Air Fryer was easy and simple to program, particularly contemplating the comparatively difficult tri-zone setup. (I’ve personally examined quite a few air fryers that have been extra sophisticated to program than this one, they usually had just one basket to fret about.)

Unfortunately, the touch-sensitive controls, though fantastically introduced, have been simply not responsive sufficient for use successfully. While there have been instances when the buttons responded accurately, as a rule they required two or three makes an attempt to register my contact, and generally would take dozens of presses to work. If you have been cooking dinner for your loved ones, or simply aren’t a really affected person particular person, this might be severely irritating.

Even although there have been some elements of this fryer that have been properly made and designed, the usability of the management panel and the awkwardness of the double-handled basket make this air fryer troublesome to suggest.

That being stated, these button points could have simply been current in my particular mannequin, and if you recognize you’ll be cooking giant gadgets ceaselessly and can be capable of make the most of the massive measurement as a rule, this fryer might be worth checking out.