This air hostess’ emotional farewell speech in a flight has gone viral. Watch

It is at all times fairly an emotional second for people who find themselves leaving a sure office or organisation the place they’ve labored for someday. Just like this one Indigo airways air hostess named Surabhi Nair who will be seen delivering an emotional farewell speech whereas onboard her final flight. This video has gone all types of viral on Instagram.

Many individuals have stated that they’ve come throughout Surabhi of their journey with Indigo airways and showered her with constructive ideas and congratulatory messages. Just like one who wrote, “You were an amazing crew Surabhi, more than that u were an amazing human. You were so kind and humble… you made everyone around you comfortable. I never saw you without a smile on your face. You are so positive, keep going, all the best.. I also missed flying with you, but still got a lot of beautiful memories with you. All the best for your bright future.”

The air hostess Surabhi Nair herself has taken to the feedback part of this video to be able to specific, “Indeed an emotional moment for me.” She accompanied this remark with the emoji of a crying face. There is an opportunity that this video will depart you fairly emotional as effectively, identical to it has left many different individuals who have watched it already. It was shared by singer Amrutha Suresh with a caption that reads, “What a beautiful send off to this beautiful lady by @indigo.6e. So much touched.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than 4 days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising this air hostess’ work ethic and her emotional farewell speech. It has additionally acquired greater than 3.9 lakh views on it thus far.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “In my journey, I met you several times. I love Indigo for their punctuality and services offered. Wishing you best for the endeavour. Keep smiling, and enjoy your upcoming journey ahead.” “We will miss you, Surabhi,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “I think, We should say thanks to you for your great service. Which you dedicated to us. I always miss you and miss all that moment which we spent with you on the Indigo flight. Also thanks to Indigo for hiring your kind of flight crew. Thanks once again.”

What are your ideas on this viral video involving air hostess Surabhi Nair?