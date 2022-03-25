This anthropologist has been protecting Pakistan’s elusive snow leopards for two decades

“These magnificent creatures can live at (altitudes up to) 20,000 feet, in rarefied air, in minus 30 degrees centigrade,” he says.

But regardless of being so nicely tailored to their mountain dwelling, snow leopards are beneath risk.

Their numbers are tough to estimate, however IUCN knowledge from 2016 suggests there are round 250 in Pakistan and a complete of round 7,500 snow leopards throughout 12 international locations in Central and South Asia, though a recent report exhibits that lower than 25% of their vary has been correctly researched.

But whereas their numbers are small, these elusive predators come into battle with native farmers after they prey on livestock, inflicting “a huge economic loss” to the farmers, who retaliate by killing snow leopards, Hussain says.

Through his non-profit — the Baltistan Wildlife Conservation & Development Organization — Hussain tracks snow leopards utilizing digicam traps and genetic testing, and works with native communities in 26 villages to resolve this battle. With an estimated 30 to 50 snow leopards residing within the area round these villages, his mission is to seek out methods for each people and snow leopards to outlive and thrive.

CNN spoke to Hussain about his experiences defending these stunning massive cats and the way he is discovered methods for them to reside alongside native communities.

This interview has been edited and condensed for readability.

CNN: Despite your dedication to snow leopards, you have by no means seen one within the wild. Can you inform us a couple of shut encounter?

Shafqat Hussain: The first time I heard a snow leopard roar was virtually 14, 15 years in the past … I used to be conducting surveys with my assistant and we all of a sudden heard this roar and our ft simply froze within the ice … You may hear it echoing by the valley. It was virtually like a encompass sound system … We had a normal thought the place it was coming from, however as a result of the cat is so properly camouflaged we couldn’t see it. But it was a really exhilarating expertise, simply (to) know that we’re within the presence of this magnificent species out within the wild. I do know they’re there and I get satisfaction out of the truth that they’re watching me, (even) if I’m not watching them.

Are snow leopards harmful to folks?

There isn’t any reported incident of them attacking a human being. So not like widespread leopards or tigers or lions which pose mortal hazard to human life, for some cause, snow leopards by no means assault human beings (however) they do assault their livestock and therefore incur harm. (In Baltistan) residing with snow leopards is to reside with this fixed risk. Ninety-five per cent of those folks … preserve livestock they usually even have small agricultural fields, and once in a while their livestock will get attacked by predators, similar to snow leopards. That actually brings an enormous financial loss in relative phrases for these folks. So then they retaliate by attacking and killing these predators.

What methods do you employ to cut back the battle between people and snow leopards?

First is the insurance coverage or the compensation schemes, as a result of there may be quite a lot of demand from native folks to financially compensate them for his or her losses. People argue that they aren’t inherently in opposition to these predators … Their primary demand is that if we expect that these stunning predators … are public property and particularly state property, then state and public ought to do one thing about the price that these animals incur to the native communities.

The different technique is to assemble predator-proof corrals (for livestock). We are additionally implementing a conservation program and making an attempt to instil conservation ethics within the youthful technology of the native society. Ultimately you possibly can handle animals … however except we get the human (aspect of the) equation proper, it’s extremely tough to maintain any conservation effort in the long term. So approaching human-wildlife battle is approaching the issue from the eyes of the native folks. As an anthropologist, that is what you are skilled to do.

Why is it essential to preserve snow leopards?

Snow leopards are thought of what we name a keystone predator, which means that they’ve an important position to play in sustaining the integrity and stability of the ecosystem. So by checking and limiting the variety of herbivores which might be current on this fragile mountain ecosystem, snow leopards can verify overgrazing and therefore land erosion and soil erosion that may outcome from it.

Do we have to make more room for nature and different species, like snow leopards?

Yes, I believe we’ve to, in any other case we’ve little or no likelihood of surviving. It’s now turning into very clear that we can not ignore that our lives are intertwined with many different lives that exist in nature … I believe an actual adaptation is required on the degree of our considering. Through local weather change, by pumping in novel compounds and pollution within the environment, by genetically modifying nature, human beings have actually altered the very cloth of what we name nature. We must open ourselves to the chance that this Earth was made not just for Homo sapiens, however for different beings as nicely. And how can we reside with these beings in a extra democratic, in a extra fruitful and peaceable approach.