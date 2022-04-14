This bird sings the Harry Potter theme song perfectly, pauses for breath. Watch

Birds are at all times fairly spectacular in the case of them studying new methods and particularly with their energy of speech that leaves many shocked. A video that has lately gone viral on Instagram reveals how a candy little chicken sings the Harry Potter theme music with easy ease. The video has left many netizens fairly shocked.

This chicken who could be seen singing on this video is known as Zephyr. And this chicken is a European starling who was rescued from a parking zone within the month of May in 2018. The chicken lives together with his human, a girl named Fern. The two have numerous enjoyable collectively and so they typically submit movies of themselves on each Instagram and TikTok the place they are often seen having some good occasions collectively.

The video was initially shared on TikTok and afterward Instagram on the web page named Animals Doing Things. Ever because it was posted this video of a chicken who is kind of a gifted singer has gone every kind of viral and for all the proper causes. We will not be going to provide away a lot about how cutely the chicken can sing, so check out it for your self.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 5 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease commenting about this chicken’s singing expertise and his cuteness that go hand in hand. It has additionally acquired greater than 14.3 million views on it up to now.

An Instagram person defined, “In the description box on tiktok she said that he’s imitating the breath she was taking while learning the tune.” “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” reads one other remark. It was adopted by an emoji of clapping arms. A 3rd remark reads, “That avocado sounds pretty cool.”

What are your ideas on this video? Could you presumably guess that this chicken’s rendition of the Harry Potter theme music can be this excellent?