This business launched after two entrepreneurs lost their jobs – it secured R650,000 in funding | Businessinsider

Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock personal GUDGU, an area firm that manufactures sugar-free and alcohol-free cordials.

The pair began the corporate in 2013 after dropping their jobs within the authorized and communications industries.

After getting into the 2021 ENGEN Pitch & Polish competitors, the corporate got here out victorious and walked away with R650,000, plus a bursary price R350,000 to attend a two-year enterprise improvement programme.

The sugar-free cordials can be utilized to make cocktails, mocktails, and chilly drinks, and are stated to be vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock began GUDGU, an area firm that manufactures sugar-free and alcohol-free cordials, after dropping their jobs in 2013, and immediately the corporate has secured a R650,000 money prize after pitching to buyers.

“The inspiration started when we both basically lost our jobs [in 2013],” said Du Plessis. “We needed to do one thing to maintain the cats off the range, so we began to make sugar and sugar-free cordials like lemonade,” he told Business Insider South Africa.

A cordial is a syrup, tonic, or nonalcoholic concentrate that can be diluted to make a cold drink, flavoured water and more.

Some of the ingredients used to make GUDGU include water, xylitol & steviol extract blend, fruit extract, citric acid, and sodium benzoate. They also use a secret blend called SugO, which promises zero aftertaste.

The intended purpose of the cordials is to make cocktails, mocktails, flavoured water, or cold drinks, and according to the founders the benefits are that they are vegan-friendly, diabetic-friendly, gluten-free, and are low on carbs.

After Du Plessis lost his job in corporate communications and De Kock lost his as a lawyer in 2013, the two came together to make cordials, and today they supply to big and small businesses across the country, markets, and major retailers such as Spar.

“We each love meals and creating new tastes however haven’t any formal training in meals know-how or something. Luckily, we received some professionals to assist us in the long term,” said Du Plessis.

With trail and error, the pair tried different recipes to create the cordials, and after various attempts they found the combination that gives that “wow, in your mouth” factor, said Du Plessis.

They tried every trick in the book to get their product out there, but it wasn’t until they found a name for their product that they truly started seeing customers noticing their offering.

“GUDGU in Afrikaans stands for ‘Goedheid Uit Die Grond Uit’, which means goodness from the earth. As quickly as you give it an identification, it turns into one thing, the identify stands for one thing.

Viljoen de Kock (center left) and Pieter Du Plessis (center proper) (Supplied)

“We use only the good ingredients and none of the bad ones, and we make sure that we put out the best quality products,” Du Plessis stated.

Business throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

Although the pandemic and onerous lockdown introduced many companies to their knees, each Du Plessis and De Kock stated their companies was lucky to flourish throughout that interval.

“We actually flourished and exploded during the lockdown. Because we’re a sugar-free product, we applied to carry on with businesses and bringing sugar-free drinks to diabetics and people in need and we got the permit.

“What we additionally did was develop our 50ml mini cordials… and it was one thing that folks may purchase and mess around with. That actually promoted our product. People additionally began shopping for the large one,” said De Kock.

Having made strides supplying to Spar, Superspar and other big and small businesses including pharmacies, the duo aims to work with other major retailers such as Massmart and Checkers.

Grabbing opportunities

In efforts to expand their horizons, Du Plessis and De Kock entered the 2021 ENGEN Pitch & Polish competition and came out victorious.

This came after the pair enrolled in an online business course in 2020 when the lockdown started. The instructor helped these partners in business stay focused on growth during the ongoing levels of lockdown. She felt they were ready for the ENGEN Pitch & Polish competition and encouraged them to enter.

They walked away with a cash prize of R650,000 and a bursary worth R350,000 to attend a two-year business development and growth programme from Raizcorp – a South African business incubator.

“We entered 5 days earlier than the cut-off date and made it via. We haven’t accomplished something like this earlier than and it was utterly out of our consolation zone,” stated Du Plessis. They have been grateful to have discovered a Raizcorp information who was pleasant and understanding.

“He may lead us in the proper course. It was a terrific expertise working with him. He was educated and on prime of tendencies,” De Kock said, adding, “The undeniable fact that we may ask questions and know the reply was right was priceless.”

To business owners who feel like things aren’t moving as fast as they hope, Du Plessis urges them to continue to put in the hard work as no one will do it for them.

He also encourages emerging business owners to make sure they educate themselves on the numbers of their businesses, as this also helps them know where they are and can assist them to scale their business.

