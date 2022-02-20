This bygone Mercedes-Benz 300 was a laboratory on the go

The Mercedes-Benz 300 produced in 1960 was primarily based on Adenauer and was crafted for the event engineers within the testing division.

A Mercedes-Benz 300 from 1960 whose present house is the Mercedes-Benz museum can come throughout as a not-so-normal car for anybody because the spotlight of the mannequin begins after the B-pillar part. At the rear, one can discover quite a few measuring devices together with two particular person seats with slender, wickerwork backrests inside.

This one-off Mercedes-Benz mannequin was primarily based on Adenauer was inbuilt 1960 and was minutely constructed and geared up for its meant use which was a measuring automobile for the event engineers within the testing division, knowledgeable the premium automaker. This saloon within the W 189 collection was chosen as a result of the workforce want a quick and huge car that was able to transporting large measuring gear.

(Also learn | Mercedes-AMG EQE breaks cover, marries electric sportiness to luxury)



The particular mannequin from the luxurious automaker featured an injection engine from the later model of the W 189 (1957 to 1962). (Mercedes-Benz)



This transformed mannequin was efficiently used as a rolling measurement laboratory. Due to that, it was related to a different car through a cable as much as 30 metres lengthy resembling an early native space community (LAN). The line transmitted sensor knowledge to delicate measuring units within the rear half, shared the corporate.

Mercedes-Benz shared that again then the engineers didn’t take pleasure in high consolation within the measuring car because it had restricted headroom plus the glazing didn’t let quite a lot of mild into the inside on sunny days, and therefore created one thing of a greenhouse local weather.

(Also learn | Mercedes-Benz launches short vampire film on Valentine’s day to promote G-Class)

The particular mannequin from the luxurious automaker featured an injection engine from the later model of the W 189 (1957 to 1962). It generated an influence output of 160 hp and supplied a most value of 120 kmph whereas a standard Adenauer with computerized transmission may contact the utmost pace of 165 kmph. The measuring automobile was used till the Nineteen Seventies, primarily on the check monitor in Untertürkheim. Though it additionally has highway approval and comes with a registration quantity, S-MH 867.

First Published Date: