This car is a wolf in sheep’s clothing

BMW’s red-hot 4 door coupe is the Goldilocks variant within the 4 Series vary, bringing top-shelf efficiency and loads of luxurious goodies.

BMW’s 4 Series has polarising appears to be like, however this 440i mannequin is a wolf in sheep’s clothes mixing luxurious and efficiency in an unassuming package deal.

Here are 5 issues you should know in regards to the new BMW 440i Gran Coupe.

THE BMW RANGE IS CONFUSING

Remember when BMW determined four-door variations of the three Series would hold its id, however two-door variations received 4 Series badges? And adopted up with baffling four-door “Gran Coupe” variations of the latter?

What now we have right here is the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the four-door model of the two-door model of the four-door 3 Series.

Our take a look at automobile is the M440i, a 285kW “M Performance” mannequin straddling the house between the unassuming BMW 420i with its 135kW 2.0-litre engine, and the fire-breathing 375kW BMW M4 Competition coupe.

Priced from $115,900 plus on-road prices (or about $125,000 drive-away), the M440i successfully splits the distinction between the bottom automobile and halo mannequin, making an allowance for which you can’t have the M4 as a “Gran Coupe”.

THIS ONE IS LOADED WITH GOOD STUFF

Though it appears to be like like a 2.0-litre mannequin, the M440i is full of gear together with BMW’s superlative 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo engine and eight-speed computerized transmission.

You additionally get all-wheel-drive, light-weight 20-inch wheels and sports activities suspension. Owners of lesser fashions are stung for optionally available extras which are commonplace right here, like a 16-speaker stereo, leather-based trim in seven colors, and BMW’s full praise of driver aids.

Tech features a digital sprint, widescreen central show and wi-fi smartphone mirroring with inductive charging so that you don’t have to hold a cellphone cable within the automobile.

WE’RE NOT CONVINCED BY ITS STYLE

BMW broke the web – and the hearts of loyal followers – with big buck-toothed grilles for the 4 Series and M4.

We’ve pushed a couple of now, and it’s secure to say the look loses its shock worth with out actually rising on you. There are different shortcomings, equivalent to fiddly doorhandles positioned low on the bodywork, generic window strains with out BMW’s conventional “Hoffmeister kink”, and $2961 “aventurine red” paint that appears sharp in advertising images, however a uninteresting brownish Burgundy within the steel.

There’s much less head room behind the Gran Coupe in comparison with its 3 Series cousin, however a powered high-lifting hatch-style tailgate makes it simpler to place massive stuff within the boot.

THIS IS GOLDILOCKS’ BMW

Not too sizzling and never too chilly, the BMW M440i is a superb package deal for individuals who love driving.

It’s a efficiency automobile with correct {hardware} equivalent to a limited-slip rear differential, massive brakes, sticky tyres and a very fabulous engine. Mature drivers will recognize suspension delivering spectacular poise (and luxury) with out the race automobile harshness of the way more targeted M4.

While not as thrilling because the halo mannequin, the M440i is extra relaxed on longer drives, and fewer in-your-face each visually and aurally to neighbours.

SHOULD IT BE YOUR LAST PETROL PURCHASE?

Electric automobiles are more and more in style, and BMW is boosting inheritor attraction with new fashions such because the battery-powered 4 Series-based i4 M50. Priced from $135,000 drive-away, the electrical coupe (and Gran Coupe) has a whopping 400kW delivering a 3.9 second sprint to 100km/h.

That’s a lot sooner than the 4.7 seconds of our take a look at automobile, for a comparatively small value premium. But proper now, I’d want to drive one of many final six-cylinder BMWs, with a burbling motor, hovering exhaust notice and magnificently sorted gearbox.

Electric automobiles are right here to remain, however massive sixes received’t be round perpetually.