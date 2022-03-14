This cat has its own bedroom with a little bed and a TV. See adorable photos

Cats are such pampered animals as people love to provide all of them the comforts of life. Being curious animals, cats like to discover new locations within the dwelling. However, what this man did for his cat is absolutely great. He transformed a spot the place his cat used to crawl right into a small bed room and it’s so lovely to look at. The kitty even has its personal little TV.

An Instagram web page animals.hilarious shared the pictures of the cat inside its little bed room two days in the past and it has acquired over 3.73 lakh likes to this point. Inside the tiny bed room, the cat has its personal little mattress, a TV and even cat portraits hanging on the wall.

“This cat room is lowkey nicer than my own,” says the caption of the submit.

The man who created the bed room for his cat had initially posted the pictures on Twitter. He even mentioned that the cat takes nap in there and loves watching birds on YouTube.

“Here is the bedroom we finished for our cat this weekend. He actually goes in to nap and watch birds on YouTube,” he wrote alongside the pictures of the cat on Twitter.

“This is awesome,” commented a Twitter person. “This is goddamned precious,” mentioned one other. “The cat has a TV,” mentioned an Instagram person. “Kitty Potter,” posted one other particular person.

