This chef dog will leave you impressed with its cooking. Watch adorable video

If you’ve got a canine as a pet then it’s essential to concentrate on all of the issues that your canine can do. Dogs are such good companions who hold their people occupied and bathe a lot love and affection. However, this video of a canine will go away you pleasantly shocked with what it could do. Posted on Instagram, this video exhibits a canine that may be a chef and it’s seen baking muffins for its human and it’s actually lovable to look at.

The video was posted by the account cookingwithbadger on April 17 and it’s got over 1.35 lakh views to this point. The canine is seen sporting a cute little chef’s hat and an apron whereas it’s making muffins. The canine bakes muffins and in addition pours a cup of espresso for its human.

“When your dad works from home and he’s constantly requesting afternoon snacks,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Omg day chef’s cap is so cute,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Just the fact that the dad is doing this is amazing. Protect him at all costs,” posted one other. “I love that he’s sanitary and wears gloves,” commented a 3rd.

The canine is called Badger and it’s a Golden Retriever. The canine account posts movies of the canine cooking completely different dishes. It has over 8,000 followers on Instagram. It was born on July 25, 2021, in accordance with its Instagram bio and lives in Lake Tahoe.

What do you consider this lovable chef canine?